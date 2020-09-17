Trent Reznor released the Quake 1 soundtrack as a special edition vinyl In a bizarre surprise, Trent Reznor and Nine Inch Nails released the Quake 1 soundtrack they worked on in a special edition vinyl that's available now.

The world longs for a time when Quake was good again. It’s true. Quake Live is as close as we get to the proper form, but it’s horribly dated archaic in its various interfaces outside the game. Meanwhile, Quake Champions…… Anyways, good, new Quake has been absent from our lives, but that doesn’t mean we can’t take solace in the old goods - for instance, the excellent soundtrack produced by Trent Reznor and Nine Inch Nails back in 1996. Out of the kindness of their hearts, Nine Inch Nails has re-released the soundtrack in a newly printed vinyl with a slick new jacket to go with it.

Nine Inch Nails announced the release of its new, old musical offerings on its official Twitter on September 16, 2020. On sale on the Nine Inch Nails website now are fresh spankin’ new offerings of the Quake 1 soundtrack in a 2XLP vinyl format that includes 10 tracks from the original game. It’s the first vinyl printing of the soundtrack ever. It also comes in a freshly printed jacket featuring the original game’s logo art. The neat musical package is retailing for $35.

JUST WHEN YOU THOUGHT 2020 COULDN’T GET ANY WEIRDER… The Social Network and Quake are available on vinyl and shipping NOW! Who had that on their 2020 bingo card?



The Social Network Vinyl:https://t.co/1TwpKz6Fwp



Quake: https://t.co/H88exJWAfk pic.twitter.com/LbhNhxawxh — nine inch nails (@nineinchnails) September 16, 2020

Interestingly, the sales page mentioned that the vinyl was originally meant to include words from both John Carmack and American McGee, who had a heavy hand in the creation of the first Quake. However, the page also originally said that “due to a certain game company, these cannot be included.” It originally had said excerpts from Carmack and McGee in clickable links on the page, but they have since been removed. It’s hard to say if it was Bethesda, its parent company ZeniMax, or id Software themselves who nixed the inclusion, given that McGee and Carmack are no longer associated with id.

Either way, we love Quake, and we know you love Quake, so if you’re looking to get your hands on a solid memorial of the glory days, be sure to snatch up the Quake vinyl from Nine Inch Nails’ site while it lasts. Want more insight into id Software? Be sure to check out our wealth of long reads, including the making and remaking of Doom.