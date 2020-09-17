Rocket League details Season 1 Rocket Pass for free-to-play update With Rocket League's free-to-play update will come a new Rocket Pass and Psyonix has some new details to share.

Rocket League's free-to-play update means things are going to be done a little bit differently going forward. That includes the Rocket Pass, which is going to launch with the new Competitive Season and various other new Rocket League features. With free-to-play marking a new beginning for Rocket League, the Rocket Pass will appropriately kick off the game's Season 1. On Thursday, Psyonix detailed what players can expect from this latest Rocket Pass.

"This Rocket Pass celebrates the legacy of Rocket League, and comes with 70+ Tiers of items inspired by the history of the game," reads the Rocket League website. "It all starts with the newest rugged car, Harbinger. Inspired by a classic from Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars, Harbinger modernizes the stylings of its predecessor and is ready for Rocket League. This latest car is unlocked immediately with Rocket Pass Premium."

The Harbinger, Mister Monsoon Goal Explosion, Mandala Wheels, and League Legacy Boost are among the items listed for the upcoming Rocket Pass. If players can successfully earn all of the Rocket Pass rewards, the Pass will circle back around and allow them to earn Painted and Special Edition variants of some of its items. The easiest way to complete your Rocket Pass will be to play through the game as one normally would. Challenges, as noted previously, are no longer tied to Rocket Pass, but will come with their own sets of rewards. Players will soon be able to complete Weekly, Seasonal, and Event Challenges to help earn different rewards.

Those looking to invest in Rocket Pass Premium will need to make a 1,000 Credit investment. There's also a Rocket Pass Bundle that comes with an extra 12 Tiers, along with the Harbinger vehicle. You can get more details on the Rocket Pass page.

Rocket League officially goes free-to-play on Wednesday, September 23 at 8AM PT on all available platforms. At that time, Rocket League will also leave Steam and move to its new permanent PC home on the Epic Games Store, though Steam owners can still expect to receive all future features and updates.