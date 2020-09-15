Rocket League exits Steam with its free-to-play update next week The wait is almost over as Rocket League goes free-to-play next week, which means it's about to leave Steam for good.

Developer Psyonix has indicated for the past few months that Rocket League would be going free-to-play. All that was missing was a date. Now that date is here. On Tuesday, the developer announced that Rocket League's highly-anticipated free-to-play update will be going live next week.

The big September 23 free-to-play update will mean some of the biggest changes to Rocket League in its five-year history. First and foremost, the barrier of entry is gone. Rocket League will lose its $19.99 price tag and go down to zero on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. It'll be free on PC, too, but it will no longer be on Steam. Next week will see Rocket League migrate to its new exclusive home on the Epic Games Store, though anybody who owns the Steam version of the game will continue to receive future updates and features.

On top of that, Rocket League will add a revamped Tournaments mode and refined Challenges. For the latter, Challenges will no longer be a part of Rocket Pass, but will now be counted across the entire game. Players will receive new Weekly, Season, and Event Challenges with each offering their own tier of rewards.

While the big update is coming next week, there's another update that's set to hit this Wednesday, September 16. Tomorrow's update will allow players to link their Rocket League platforms to their Epic Games Account, which will allow for cross-platform progression. Current Rocket League owners will also receive their Legacy Status and all of the items and goodies that come along with it.

The Rocket League free-to-play update will arrive next Wednesday, September 23. It will launch alongside the new Season 1 Rocket Pass. Details on that are forthcoming. Psyonix is also teasing something called Llama-Rama. We'll have more information on this in the days ahead. In the meantime, all the information you'll need about these next few updates can be found on the Rocket League website.