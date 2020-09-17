Monster Hunters Rise brings a new hunt to Nintendo Switch in March 2021 Nintendo Switch players will be able to take part in a new adventure when Monster Hunter Rise comes in March next year.

Monster Hunter World and its Iceborne expansion have been incredible to say the least, but Capcom has already made it pretty clear that the curtain is falling on its incredible journey. That said, the Monster Hunter franchise is far from done. The September Nintendo Direct brought two new Monster Hunter games to light. The first of them was Monster Hunter Rise. It’s looking more like a traditional, mainline game in the series, and it’s coming in March 2021.

Monster Hunter Rise kicked off the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase that took place on September 17, 2020. An all-new adventure slated for March 26, 2020, Monster Hunter Rise takes players to a forested area where a number of monsters are growing agitated and starting to run amok in an event known as a Rampage. It’s up to hunters to track down the cause of the Rampage before it brings disaster. Monster Hunter Rise looks like it will feature a number of never-before-seen wyverns to contend with in its new and interesting story.

A number of other features will be coming to Monster Hunter Rise as well. The new wirebug will allow players to zip around the hunting grounds like a grappling hook, exploring a different form of verticality and exploration. They can also be used in various combat applications, such as restraining or tripping monsters. Palamutes will also join your hunt as canine doggo versions of the cat-like Palicoes, and provide combat and exploration support. Since this is a mainline Monster Hunter game, Rise will also allow you to join with other hunters to bring down fiercer prey in co-op play.

With Monster Hunter Rise slated for March 26, 2021 on Nintendo Switch, it remains to be seen if it will come to other platforms. Stay tuned for more information as we continue to watch for new details and get ready for an all-new hunt in 2021.