New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Monster Hunters Rise brings a new hunt to Nintendo Switch in March 2021

Nintendo Switch players will be able to take part in a new adventure when Monster Hunter Rise comes in March next year.
TJ Denzer
4

Monster Hunter World and its Iceborne expansion have been incredible to say the least, but Capcom has already made it pretty clear that the curtain is falling on its incredible journey. That said, the Monster Hunter franchise is far from done. The September Nintendo Direct brought two new Monster Hunter games to light. The first of them was Monster Hunter Rise. It’s looking more like a traditional, mainline game in the series, and it’s coming in March 2021.

Monster Hunter Rise kicked off the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase that took place on September 17, 2020. An all-new adventure slated for March 26, 2020, Monster Hunter Rise takes players to a forested area where a number of monsters are growing agitated and starting to run amok in an event known as a Rampage. It’s up to hunters to track down the cause of the Rampage before it brings disaster. Monster Hunter Rise looks like it will feature a number of never-before-seen wyverns to contend with in its new and interesting story.

A number of other features will be coming to Monster Hunter Rise as well. The new wirebug will allow players to zip around the hunting grounds like a grappling hook, exploring a different form of verticality and exploration. They can also be used in various combat applications, such as restraining or tripping monsters. Palamutes will also join your hunt as canine doggo versions of the cat-like Palicoes, and provide combat and exploration support. Since this is a mainline Monster Hunter game, Rise will also allow you to join with other hunters to bring down fiercer prey in co-op play.

With Monster Hunter Rise slated for March 26, 2021 on Nintendo Switch, it remains to be seen if it will come to other platforms. Stay tuned for more information as we continue to watch for new details and get ready for an all-new hunt in 2021.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    September 17, 2020 8:10 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Monster Hunters Rise brings a new hunt to Nintendo Switch in March 2021

    • xsoulbrothax legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 17, 2020 8:25 AM

      oh shit. this is probably instabuy for me now, after a couple hundred hours on World this year :D

      • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        September 17, 2020 8:48 AM

        Yup, particularly with the load-less map approach. Hopefully most of the same World features that made it more amenable to new players in Western countries remain as well, all that generally helped make the metagame flow better and got you to the hunts faster.

        (And yes MP is confirmed too)

        • JohnnyChugs
          reply
          September 17, 2020 9:11 AM

          Really cool aspect I learned after writing this: single player will let you bring a Palico and Palimute with you, but MP will allow you to choose to bring one or the other.

Hello, Meet Lola