Evening Reading - August 10, 2020

Quake is the OG 👑



The Wide World of Electronic Sports 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/jntSPVk89G — Shacknews (@shacknews) August 10, 2020

Guns!

USA is number one.

"Deadly Premonition 2 is something"

I need an adult!

Great breakdown of the fight Astros fight

Ramón Laureano charges the Astros dugout, a breakdown pic.twitter.com/2XaBn57Jsx — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) August 10, 2020

The Astros are trash. MLB is trash. The commissioner? Also trash. Just throw the whole sport in the garbage.

Doom Eternal DLC leak?

WHY DOES IT MEOW LIKE THAT?? pic.twitter.com/zo4mZOpJap — ECCO2K boyfriend (@OMEGABLADEWORKS) August 9, 2020

This is a hellspawn, right?

Evidence that dogs are the best

I love doggies.

My uncle’s dog carries a 30-pound weight everywhere he goes pic.twitter.com/P9DMlsrnWt — “yes i” (@portugi_bruja) August 9, 2020

Don't cookiesplain me!

Cookiesplain: The act of explaining cookies and cookie recipes to the expert, @MeCookieMonster 😂 #NotTooLateShow pic.twitter.com/ZWmO17Qf35 — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) August 10, 2020

Cookie Monster is also the best.

Adobe, what are you doing?

Someone at Adobe Stock has some interesting ideas about how women use VR pic.twitter.com/6FKSAtxL21 — Robert Newton - #vr #ar #photogrammetry #vfx #tv (@heynewt22) August 9, 2020

VR on the can? Has anyone tried this?

Meanwhile in Houston...

This library ad is a triumph pic.twitter.com/fO80Zhzh3y — Jen Fulwiler (@jenfulwiler) August 9, 2020

I love you, Curbside Larry.

True love

Find someone who looks at you the way @PC98_Audi looks at @dark1x while he explains menu options. 😌 pic.twitter.com/FcHAHbUAEI — Bryan Lefler (@skankcore) August 10, 2020

Nice tweet, Skankcore.

Let's check in on F-Zero Twitter

Good morning.



Now excuse me while I kill this meme. pic.twitter.com/W9ZG5nGGWT — 『 Turbo: The F-Zero Lad 』 (@FZeroLad) August 10, 2020

Red Canyon on GX can be tough.

I wish more people knew about this F-Zero X Expansion Kit track, I love how it’s basically DOOM’s E1M1 remixed into the X soundfont. So good. pic.twitter.com/CXbOMt7KZb — Izorae (Bring back F-Zero!) (@IzoraeX) August 11, 2020

Mr. Bungle teases something

August 13th: Something wicked this way comes... pic.twitter.com/lWEf4NYiFs — MrBungle (@MrBungle) August 10, 2020

I hope it is a new album!

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for August 10, 2020. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog and she is a foofhead.

