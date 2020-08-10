Evening Reading - August 10, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Quake is the OG 👑— Shacknews (@shacknews) August 10, 2020
The Wide World of Electronic Sports 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/jntSPVk89G
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Guns!
F*uck Barby....That smile at the end, precious. pic.twitter.com/hlbQ1eTOMm— 🇺🇸🦅M💥A💥G💥A🦅🇺🇲 (@BlessUSA45) August 6, 2020
USA is number one.
"Deadly Premonition 2 is something"
I am so confused #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/0a3MEqhbw9— CJ Melendez (@CJMelendez_) August 8, 2020
I need an adult!
Great breakdown of the fight Astros fight
Ramón Laureano charges the Astros dugout, a breakdown pic.twitter.com/2XaBn57Jsx— Jomboy (@Jomboy_) August 10, 2020
The Astros are trash. MLB is trash. The commissioner? Also trash. Just throw the whole sport in the garbage.
Doom Eternal DLC leak?
WHY DOES IT MEOW LIKE THAT?? pic.twitter.com/zo4mZOpJap— ECCO2K boyfriend (@OMEGABLADEWORKS) August 9, 2020
This is a hellspawn, right?
Evidence that dogs are the best
My heart 🥺 pic.twitter.com/inPHAejunQ— Dewayne Perkins (@DewaynePerkins) August 9, 2020
I love doggies.
My uncle’s dog carries a 30-pound weight everywhere he goes pic.twitter.com/P9DMlsrnWt— “yes i” (@portugi_bruja) August 9, 2020
Don't cookiesplain me!
Cookiesplain: The act of explaining cookies and cookie recipes to the expert, @MeCookieMonster 😂 #NotTooLateShow pic.twitter.com/ZWmO17Qf35— Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) August 10, 2020
Cookie Monster is also the best.
Adobe, what are you doing?
Someone at Adobe Stock has some interesting ideas about how women use VR pic.twitter.com/6FKSAtxL21— Robert Newton - #vr #ar #photogrammetry #vfx #tv (@heynewt22) August 9, 2020
VR on the can? Has anyone tried this?
Meanwhile in Houston...
This library ad is a triumph pic.twitter.com/fO80Zhzh3y— Jen Fulwiler (@jenfulwiler) August 9, 2020
I love you, Curbside Larry.
True love
Find someone who looks at you the way @PC98_Audi looks at @dark1x while he explains menu options. 😌 pic.twitter.com/FcHAHbUAEI— Bryan Lefler (@skankcore) August 10, 2020
Nice tweet, Skankcore.
Let's check in on F-Zero Twitter
Good morning.— 『 Turbo: The F-Zero Lad 』 (@FZeroLad) August 10, 2020
Now excuse me while I kill this meme. pic.twitter.com/W9ZG5nGGWT
Red Canyon on GX can be tough.
I wish more people knew about this F-Zero X Expansion Kit track, I love how it’s basically DOOM’s E1M1 remixed into the X soundfont. So good. pic.twitter.com/CXbOMt7KZb— Izorae (Bring back F-Zero!) (@IzoraeX) August 11, 2020
Mr. Bungle teases something
August 13th: Something wicked this way comes... pic.twitter.com/lWEf4NYiFs— MrBungle (@MrBungle) August 10, 2020
I hope it is a new album!
