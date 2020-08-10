Cyberpunk 2077 will feature Street Kid, Corporate, and Nomad starting backstories The three character paths in Cyberpunk 2077 took center stage at Night City Wire episode 2.

CD Projekt Red held the second episode of Night City Wire, the show dedicated to their upcoming RPG, Cyberpunk 2077. During the stream, the developer dove into the three main character paths that players will choose from when they jump into Cyberpunk this November. Street Kid, Corporate, and Nomad are the different backstory options and will have a profound impact on the game’s narrative.

A new trailer was released, highlighting the differences between the three character paths in Cyberpunk 2077. The path that a player selects will determine their starting point, and will influence the way they interact with other characters in the game. The Nomad belongs to a group in the Badlands, a deserted area outside the limits of Night City. For one reason or another, this character path finds themself abandoning their group and trying to find a way into Night City.

The Street Kid character path grew up in Night City and knows the streets just as good as anyone. They’re familiar with the ins and outs of local gangs, slang, and other usual happenings. The street smarts that come with this pathway will be of utmost convenience as the player interacts with a colorful cast of shady characters throughout the campaign.

Lastly, players can select the corporate, or “corpo” option. This character path sits in the skyscrapers among the wealthy fat cats of Night City. Players who select this option have risen to one of the higher positions at the Arasaka Corporation. These players have the insight to read between the lines, using their expert negotiation skills.

Although players choose from one of the three primary character paths in the beginning of the game, their impacts will be consistent up until the end of the game. There are several instances in which the player’s background will give them additional context during pivotal moments during quests. We see an example of this during Night City Wire, where the player’s corporate background meant that they knew more about the motives behind Meredith Stout, giving them an extra dialogue option.

The latest episode of Night City Wire focused on not only the character paths in Cyberpunk 2077, but the game’s weapons and original soundtrack. Night City Wire episode 3 is planned for the future, so stay with us here on Shacknews for the latest on CD Projekt Red’s upcoming RPG.