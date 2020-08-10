Shacknews Twitch Highlights: State of Play Reactions, Fall Guys, and The Stimulus Games The latest round of Shacknews Twitch Highlights have arrived for your viewing pleasure.

We here at Shacknews have a lot of fun streaming on Twitch, with a variety of shows and segments to fill out the week. From standard let’s plays to topical discussion and recap shows, there’s a lot of content to be consumed on our channel. So much content that it would be quite the task to catch every minute of every show. Because of that, we’ve compiled the best moments from our recent week of streaming for your viewing pleasure. Please take a look.

This week’s episode starts off with our reactions to Sony’s latest State of Play. With a focus on third-party titles coming to PS4, this event wasn’t packing the shocking announcements that we may have gotten during the PS5 reveal. Blake Morse and Asif Khan streamed their reactions to the event live. In the video, you get to hear their hot takes on the new details shared about Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. Of course, there’s some special Bugsnax content as well.

Mediatonic and Devolver Digital’s Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has taken the gaming world by storm, and Shacknews is no exception. Of course, we got together to stream some of this hilariously fun last-man-standing party game. Senior Editor Ozze Mejia joins Blake and Asif to both laugh and rage at Fall Guys’ glorious chaos.

We’re still doing the Shacknews Stimulus Games every week, as our way of keeping the economy thriving amidst a global pandemic. The latest Stimulus Games featured several nerdcore musical artists, including friend of the website Mega Ran. Watch the group face off in games like Brawlhalla and Rocket League.

That about covers it for this week's installment of Shacknews Twitch Highlights. For more videos, subscribe to us on YouTube. To catch the streams live, go ahead and give us a follow on our official Twitch channel.