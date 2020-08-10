Cyberpunk 2077 melee, smart, power, tech, and cyberware weapons detailed During today's Night City Wire, CD Projekt RED detailed some of the weapons you'll have at your disposal to take out the denizens of Night City.

During today's episode of Night City Wire, the team behind Cyberpunk 2077 took it upon themselves to demonstrate some of the weapons you'll be able to come across when you descend upon the city yourself.

Developing...