Shackcast Episode 072 - Goatse Sashimi and the Koopa Clown Car

The gang has returned with another podcast that was recorded weeks ago.

Asif Khan
2

The gang is back for our 72nd episode of the Shackcast. On this episode of the official Shacknews podcast of Shacknews, the gang gets together to chat about Ghost of Tsushima and Asif's latest Briefcase Level 08 Super Mario Maker 2 course. David also talks about his struggles with the Koopa Clown Car.

We are now part of the Greenlit Podcast Network. Head over to their webpage to check out all the other great shows. Also, check out our Ghost of Tsushima review.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Hello, Meet Lola