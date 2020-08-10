Shackcast Episode 072 - Goatse Sashimi and the Koopa Clown Car
The gang has returned with another podcast that was recorded weeks ago.
The gang is back for our 72nd episode of the Shackcast. On this episode of the official Shacknews podcast of Shacknews, the gang gets together to chat about Ghost of Tsushima and Asif's latest Briefcase Level 08 Super Mario Maker 2 course. David also talks about his struggles with the Koopa Clown Car.
If you aren't into watching podcasts on YouTube, we still have the audio episodes going live.
Download this episode (right click and save)
