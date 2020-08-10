Warner Media Update suggests that WB Interactive will not be getting sold It looks like WB interactive won't be going anywhere after all.

It’s been widely reported that parent company AT&T was looking to sell off Warner Media’s video game division in order to pay off debt. Looking to rake in roughly $4 billion for WB Interactive, this deal could potentially have a huge impact on some high-profile franchises as WB Interactive is the publisher behind the Mortal Kombat and Batman games. However, no deal may have been reached, as the latest update from Warner Media suggests that the company’s video game division isn’t going anywhere.

Warner Media CEO Jason Kilar sent out a PSA to all employees about the company’s plans moving forward, which was shared to the official Warner Media website. In the lengthy message Kilar states “Warner Bros. Interactive remains part of the Studios and Networks group.”

Following the reports that WB Interactive was up for sale came further reports alleging that Microsoft, Blizzard, and Take-Two were among those likely to make the acquisition. Warner Media didn’t share what negotiations they engaged in, or how close they came to making a deal.

With the Mortal Kombat series, as well as the Batman franchise and Middle-Earth titles under its banner, the WB Interactive property would be quite the asset. As both Sony and Microsoft beef up for the next generation, many speculated that Phil Spencer and company would be making a hard push to pick up WB interactive. However, for the time being, WB Interactive looks to be staying with AT&T.

In the world of WB Interactive, developer Rocksteady recently revealed their next project, a game based on the Suicide Squad. More details are expected to come later in August during DC’s FanDome event. For the latest news out of WB Interactive, stay with us here at Shacknews.