All remaining DreamHack 2020 events postponed due to COVID-19 The rest of the slate of international DreamHack 2020 events has been cleared amid ongoing issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has wiped the event calendar so clean in 2020 that there were hardly any events left, and it was wild that there were any physical gatherings at all. That said, DreamHack had held out for a last-minute turnaround on quite a few remaining events worldwide. Unfortunately, it was not meant to be. In lieu of the fact that the coronavirus still bears a threat, the call has been made to finally postpone DreamHack 2020’s remaining schedule of events worldwide.

An update was made to the schedule of events on the DreamHack website on August 8, 2020, where it can now be seen that the remaining events of 2020 both in the United States and elsewhere have been “rescheduled.” A click on the events goes into more detail, such as what can be found on DreamHack Atlanta 2020’s page.

“As a result of our continuous monitoring of the global pandemic situation,” the statement reads. “Discussions with health officials and authorities, and out of respect for the safety and well-being of our community and staff, we have made the difficult decision to postpone DreamHack Atlanta until next year.”

As events like DreamHack Atlanta 2020 are shelved till next year, the DreamHack organizers have promised online tournaments in place of physical events throughout the year.

“We are currently exploring new dates for DreamHack Atlanta in 2021 and are looking forward to sharing more information with you on our plans as soon as possible.”

The DreamHack crew would go on to explain that it does not mean there will be two DreamHack Atlanta events in 2021, so it’s more like Atlanta 2020 and other events like it have been canceled rather than postponed. Below is a full list of DreamHack events that have met with the same fate.

DreamHack Rotterdam - Originally scheduled for October 16-18, 2020

DreamHack Hyderabad - Originally scheduled for October 31-November 1, 2020

DreamHack Atlanta - Originally scheduled for November 13-15, 2020

DreamHack Winter - Originally scheduled for November 27-29, 2020

DreamHack Madrid - Originally scheduled for December 11-13, 2020

These cancelations follow the likes of EVO 2020, gamescom 2020, E3 2020, and even as far forward as CES 2021. Gaming events in general have seen a big hit, but esports in particular continues to be one of the hardest hit sectors in the industry. As DreamHack explores different dates and opportunities, stay tuned for more information and updates on these and other events, here at Shacknews.