New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

All Stories Tagged: Warhammer 40K

Warhammer 40,000 turn-based strategy coming from Slitherine

Warhammer 40,000 fans, your prayers to the Emperor (or Gork, Mork, Isha, or whichever vile daemon you heretics worship) have been answered. A turn-based strategy adaptation of Games Workshop's grimdark tabletop wargame is coming, but not from the usual source. While Relic developed and THQ published the 40K RTS series Dawn of War, this is by specialist strategy developer and publisher Slitherine.

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine demo deploys next week

Sniveling servants of the false emperor can walk a mile in the clonking great ceramic boots of Captain Titus next week in the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine demo, which launches August 23 on PC and Xbox 360 then August 24 on PS3.

Dawn of War 3 combines DOW1 and 2

THQ core games head Danny Bilson has dropped some hints about Dawn of War 3, claiming the company is borrowing various elements from existing DoW games. We may see it officially announced at GamesCom.

Hello, Meet Lola