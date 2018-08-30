New Warhammer 40,000 figures are coming from McFarlane Toys
The toymakers are teaming up with Games Workshop to release three new Warhammer 40,000 figurines.
The toymakers are teaming up with Games Workshop to release three new Warhammer 40,000 figurines.
The folks at Humble Bundle are offering a 100 percent discount on a largely-forgotten 2011 classic.
Console players have to wait a little longer to get their Warhammer on.
For the glory of Mankind.
Fans of the Games Workshop library can find those games on sale this weekend on the Humble Store, with ten percent of sales going to charity.
Warhammer 40,000 fans, your prayers to the Emperor (or Gork, Mork, Isha, or whichever vile daemon you heretics worship) have been answered. A turn-based strategy adaptation of Games Workshop's grimdark tabletop wargame is coming, but not from the usual source. While Relic developed and THQ published the 40K RTS series Dawn of War, this is by specialist strategy developer and publisher Slitherine.
Sniveling servants of the false emperor can walk a mile in the clonking great ceramic boots of Captain Titus next week in the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine demo, which launches August 23 on PC and Xbox 360 then August 24 on PS3.
THQ core games head Danny Bilson has dropped some hints about Dawn of War 3, claiming the company is borrowing various elements from existing DoW games. We may see it officially announced at GamesCom.
THQ has unveiled WH40K: Space Marine's Collector's Edition and pre-order bonuses, along with a new trailer covering its bloody combat.
More lovely Warhammer 40,000 video games shall flow forth from THQ, as the publisher's licensing agreement has been extended.