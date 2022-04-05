Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef - Putting the 'WAAAGH' in platform shooters Learn more about the fun, action-packed 2D platformer, Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef.

In an interview with Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef design and tech lead, Baptiste Deboutte, we had an opportunity to learn more about the game, both from what players can expect from it, to its concept, creation, and development.

Kickstarting the interview, Shacknews’ own Greg Burke asks Deboutte what kind of genre the game falls under given its unique blend of elements like run-and-gun shooting and platforming. Answering this, Deboutte explains, “We usually call it a 2D platformer and a run-and-gun game, but there’s also elements of ballistic shooters in there.”

Comparisons are then made to games like Metal Slug, with Deboutte noting, “If you compare it to like Metal Slug which has very static aiming, because of the fact we have this twin-stick feel to it, it makes it a very dynamic, very fast-paced run-and-gun shooter.”

Gameplay takes place on a flat 2D plane, with players able to move around using the left analog stick and 360-degree aiming with the right analog stick. The end result is increased precision in regards to controlling your character in Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef.

Touching upon the general concept of Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef and what’s going on in the game’s world, like why an Ork is going around killing other Orks, Deboutte begins by saying the game is obviously set in the Warhammer 40k universe.

Following this, he touches upon one of the things he really likes about Orks and how this ties into the game’s story.

“They’re both extremely silly, while at the same time they’re very serious about everything they do,” Deboutte explains.



“And one of these little details, for example, is the fact that Orks generally can’t grow hair. So instead, they breed these little creatures called Squigs. A Hair Squig in specific is a little squig you can attach to your head and it bites itself into your scalp and the Ork is very happy because at that point he has hair.



The game starts out with your character Gargas being part of this massive, massive Ork invasion in the Luteus System. While he’s just having the time of his life shooting down at the battlefield below him from a bomber, his Warboss steals his Hair Squig, just lifts him up from the ground and kicks him out of the bomber, and this kicks off quite literally this campaign of vengeance for Gargas as he just wants to have his hair back.”

If the idea has you intrigued, and you're itching to learn more, be sure to check out the full interview with Baptiste Deboutte over on GamerHubTV.