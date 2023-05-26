Weekend PC Download Deals for May 26: Warhammer Skulls Sale

This is a big weekend for Warhammer fans. To celebrate the recent Warhammer Skulls Showcase, Games Workshop is following up with a big Warhammer sale. The best of Warhammer (mostly Warhammer 40K) can be found on sale right now across pretty much every retailer, including Steam, the Epic Games Store, GOG.com, the Humble Store, and many more.
Elsewhere, Steam still has the best from EA on sale this weekend. Plus, find deals on Destiny 2: Lightfall, New World, and The Callisto Protocol. Plus, the Epic Mega Sale continues for another weekend, so be sure to find deals on many of today's top games, including Returnal, Dead Space, and more.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare - $19.79 (67% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
For the duration of the Epic Mega Sale, claim an Epic Coupon for 25% off any qualifying purchase over $14.99. Restrictions apply.
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - FREE until 6/1
- Epic Games Mega Sale 2023
- Returnal - $47.99 (20% off)
- Dead Space - $47.99 (20% off)
- Tchia - $22.49 (25% off)
- Crime Boss: Rockay City - $31.99 (20% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $17.49 (30% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed - $19.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Callisto Protocol - $35.99 (40% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $32.49 (35% off)
- Deliver Us Mars - $20.09 (33% off)
- Gotham Knights - $19.79 (67% off)
- Saints Row - $26.99 (55% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $34.99 (30% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $33.49 (33% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $40.19 (33% off)
- God of War - $29.99 (40% off)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure - $35.99 (40% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Need for Speed Unbound - $20.99 (70% off)
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23 - $20.99 (70% off)
- Madden NFL 23 - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 - $19.49 (35% off)
- The Settlers: New Allies - $40.19 (33% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $35.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Riders Republic - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege + Extraction - $19.79 (67% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game - $19.79 (34% off)
- PC Building Simulator 2 - $19.99 (20% off)
- LEGO Bricktales - $20.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $19.99 (60% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $11.99 (60% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $29.99 (50% off)
- Deathloop - $19.79 (67% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hitman: World of Assassination - $38.49 (45% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $11.99 (80% off)
- World War Z Aftermath - $23.99 (40% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.98 (70% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Solar Ash - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed GOTY Edition - $22.49 (75% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $8.99 (85% off)
- Hades - $12.49 (50% off)
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One - $15.74 (65% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Card Shark - $12.99 (35% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $17.49 (30% off)
- It Takes Two - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Ghostrunner Complete Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Session: Skate Sim - $19.99 (50% off)
- Serial Cleaners - $17.49 (25% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - $4.79 (60% off)
- Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep - $4.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $5.99 (85% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Celeste - $4.99 (75% off)
- Roguebook - $11.24 (55% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $9.99 (75% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Doom 3 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Epic Mega Sale.
- Warhammer Skulls Sale
- Total War: Warhammer 3 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 Brutal Edition - $39.99 (20% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Battlesector - $21.99 (45% off)
- Warhammer 40K Chaos Gate: Daemonhunters - $22.49 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus - $4.79 (84% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Warhammer Skulls Sale.
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of May, select from the following games: Unruly Heroes, Cultist Simulator Anthology Edition, Yaga, Chronicon, Hidden Through Time, Blood Rally Show, Ghost of a Tale, Metro Redux Bundle, SuchArt: Genius Artist Simulator, Princess Farmer, Internet Cafe Simulator 2, Gal*Gun 2, Legends of Ethernal, Beasts of Maravilla Island, ConnecTank, Gal*Gun Double Peace Fanatical Edition, Shenmue 3, Between the Stars, Serin Fate, and Teacup. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- WWE 2K23 [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- River City Girls 2 [Steam] - $31.88 (20% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Legendary Edition [Steam] - $44.99 (55% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $31.19 (48% off)
- Gotham Knights: Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $29.59 (63% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $25.19 (58% off)
- Rollerdrome [Steam] - $13.19 (56% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $21.59 (64% off)
- NBA 2K23 [Steam] - $8.69 (86% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.19 (68% off)
- Escape Academy [Steam] - $14.69 (27% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [Steam] - $22.04 (27% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $14.39 (64% off)
- Cities: Skylines [Steam] - $8.09 (73% off)
- Payday 2 Legacy Collection [Steam] - $12.53 (84% off)
Gamebillet
- Resident Evil 4 (2023) [Steam] - $48.96 (18% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $48.95 (18% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $19.80 (67% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $16.23 (35% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $19.96 (20% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $12.58 (79% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $17.39 (57% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $26.95 (55% off)
- Ghostwire Tokyo [Steam] - $24.00 (60% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $15.34 (39% off)
- Solar Ash [Steam] - $19.84 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal [Steam] - $13.20 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $16.79 (72% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $10.00 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $20.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $8.00 (60% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $10.84 (57% off)
- Quake [Steam] - $4.00 (60% off)
Gamersgate
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $15.99 (36% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun [Steam] - $14.71 (63% off)
- Solar Ash [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $16.49 (67% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 [Steam] - $5.99 (80% off)
- The Artful Escape [Steam] - $10.39 (48% off)
- Twelve Minutes [Steam] - $12.99 (48% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $5.51 (82% off)
GamesPlanet
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $33.99 (43% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam] - $27.99 (44% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $27.99 (53% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Warhammer 40K Chaos Gate: Daemonhunters [Steam] - $31.99 (29% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $27.99 (70% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.50 (52% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $13.99 (77% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $14.99 (70% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $18.63 (87% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Warhammer Skulls Sale
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine - $9.99 (75% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $15.99 (60% off)
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition - $3.99 (90% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus - $5.99 (80% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War Master Collection - $9.49 (75% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (80% off)
- More from the GOG.com Warhammer Skulls Sale.
- Cult of the Lamb - $16.24 (35% off)
- Weird West Definitive Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Prodeus - $17.49 (30% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Loop Hero - $4.94 (67% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Alan Wake - $4.49 (70% off)
- Alan Wake's American Nightmare - $2.69 (70% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $17.49 (30% off)
- Donut County - $3.89 (70% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - $1.99 (80% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil - $2.99 (70% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Miasma Chronicles [Steam] - $38.99 (22% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam] - $25.49 (49% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $18.71 (38% off)
- Ravenswatch [Steam Early Access] - $15.59 (22% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $20.15 (50% off)
- Hitman: World of Assassination [Steam] - $38.49 (45% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun [Steam] - $15.30 (62% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $10.08 (75% off)
- Ghostrunner [Steam] - $8.82 (71% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $14.19 (87% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of May, you'll receive Warhammer 40K Chaos Gate: Daemonhunters, Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition, Bendy and the Dark Revival, Operation Tango, Builder Simulator, Windjammers 2, Behind the Frame, and The Invisible Hand. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $8 for Dicey Dungeons and Luck be a Landlord. Pay $12 or more to also receive Chrono Ark, Tainted Grail: Conquest, and Alina of the Arena. Pay $20 or more to also receive Beneath Oresa and Fights in Tight Spaces. These activate on Steam.
Pay $12 for Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition, Gloria Victis, PULSAR: Lost Colony, Midnight Ghost Hunt, Northgard, and Generation Zero. These activate on Steam.
- Warhammer Skulls Sale
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide - $27.99 (30% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 - $23.99 (20% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun [Steam] - $13.99 (65% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Battlesector - $21.99 (45% off)
- Warhammer 40K Chaos Gate: Daemonhunters - $35.99 (20% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (80% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Warhammer Skulls Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition - $30.00 (70% off)
- Far Cry 6 Gold Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- Riders Republic Gold Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition - $24.00 (80% off)
- Anno 1800 Gold Edition Year 4 - $32.00 (60% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- Uno Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
Steam
- Destiny 2: Lightfall - $29.99 (40% off)
- New World - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Callisto Protocol - $35.99 (40% off)
- EA Publisher Sale
- Dead Space - $47.99 (20% off) (FREE 90 MINUTE TRIAL available until 5/29)
- Wild Hearts - $48.99 (30% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA Tour - $41.99 (40% off)
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23 - $20.99 (70% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $14.99 (75% off)
- It Takes Two - $19.99 (50% off)
- BioWare Mega Collection - $19.74 (90% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $2.99 (85% off)
- Titanfall 2 - $2.99 (90% off)
- EA Classics Mega Collection - $20.98 (89% off)
- More from the Steam EA Publisher Sale.
- Warhammer Skulls Sale
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide - $27.99 (30% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 - $23.99 (20% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Battlesector - $21.99 (45% off)
- Warhammer 40K Chaos Gate: Daemonhunters - $35.99 (20% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (80% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine Anniversary Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Warhammer Skulls Sale.
- Squad - $37.49 (25% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 5/28 @ 1PM PT)
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister - $11.99 (70% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 5/28 @ 1PM PT)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- NBA 2K23 - $9.59 (84% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Quarry - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 - $19.49 (35% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (75% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $19.99 (50% off)
- Roguebook - $8.74 (65% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for May 26: Warhammer Skulls Sale