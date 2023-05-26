Weekend PC Download Deals for May 26: Warhammer Skulls Sale

This is a big weekend for Warhammer fans. To celebrate the recent Warhammer Skulls Showcase, Games Workshop is following up with a big Warhammer sale. The best of Warhammer (mostly Warhammer 40K) can be found on sale right now across pretty much every retailer, including Steam, the Epic Games Store, GOG.com, the Humble Store, and many more.

Elsewhere, Steam still has the best from EA on sale this weekend. Plus, find deals on Destiny 2: Lightfall, New World, and The Callisto Protocol. Plus, the Epic Mega Sale continues for another weekend, so be sure to find deals on many of today's top games, including Returnal, Dead Space, and more.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

For the duration of the Epic Mega Sale, claim an Epic Coupon for 25% off any qualifying purchase over $14.99. Restrictions apply.

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of May, select from the following games: Unruly Heroes, Cultist Simulator Anthology Edition, Yaga, Chronicon, Hidden Through Time, Blood Rally Show, Ghost of a Tale, Metro Redux Bundle, SuchArt: Genius Artist Simulator, Princess Farmer, Internet Cafe Simulator 2, Gal*Gun 2, Legends of Ethernal, Beasts of Maravilla Island, ConnecTank, Gal*Gun Double Peace Fanatical Edition, Shenmue 3, Between the Stars, Serin Fate, and Teacup. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of May, you'll receive Warhammer 40K Chaos Gate: Daemonhunters, Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition, Bendy and the Dark Revival, Operation Tango, Builder Simulator, Windjammers 2, Behind the Frame, and The Invisible Hand. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $8 for Dicey Dungeons and Luck be a Landlord. Pay $12 or more to also receive Chrono Ark, Tainted Grail: Conquest, and Alina of the Arena. Pay $20 or more to also receive Beneath Oresa and Fights in Tight Spaces. These activate on Steam.

Pay $12 for Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition, Gloria Victis, PULSAR: Lost Colony, Midnight Ghost Hunt, Northgard, and Generation Zero. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

