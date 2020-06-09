New Warhammer 40,000 figures are coming from McFarlane Toys The toymakers are teaming up with Games Workshop to release three new Warhammer 40,000 figurines.

Warhammer 40,000 fans will be pleased to hear that McFarlane Toys and Games Workshop are bringing more figurines to their line-up. The duo announced three new figures will be available across a couple of different factions, featuring some high-level articulation and even one that fans can paint.

Three new Warhammer 40,000 figurines

Warhammer 40,000 has been a household name in the board game and video game sphere for almost two decades now, and in that time it has drawn countless fans. One standout feature of the Warhammer franchise is the myriad of races and factions and how they come to life in figurine form. Whether it’s a figure for the tabletop game or something beautiful to sit on a shelf, the level of detail and polish is incredible.

Fans will be able to add three new figures to their collection this year thanks to the collaboration between McFarlane Toys and Games Workshop. The first figure players can feast their eyes on is a Necron Warrior with 22-points of articulation and accessories specific to that character. Included is a Gauss Flayer and Canoptek Scarab and of course a base for it to sit on.

Another hot item that is being introduced is an Ultramarine Primaris Assault Intercessor. This 7-inch figure includes a Heavy Bolt Pistol and an Astartes Chainsword. Much like the Necron Warrior, this unit is classified as having “Ultra” articulation, which means 22-points of articulation.

The final figure being released is the Space Marine Primaris Intercessor AP. This is what’s being considered a “highly limited release”. Unlike the other figures coming soon, this unit will come unpainted, offering fans an opportunity to design the Space Marine however they see fit.

These three Warhammer 40,000 figurines are now available for pre-order and will set fans back a mere $19.99 USD. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Warhammer page for our ongoing coverage of one of the most popular franchises in gaming.