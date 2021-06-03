Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters is a new tactical RPG coming in 2022 Developed by Complex Games, Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters features the Grey Knights against the forces of Chaos in this turn-based tactical RPG.

Publisher Frontier Foundry has taken the wraps off its latest project today in the form of an all-new game in the Warhammer 40K universe. Dubbed Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters, the turn-based tactical RPG will put humanity’s greatest weapon, the Grey Knights, against the corrupting forces of Chaos in a lengthy story-driven campaign written by acclaimed New York Times bestselling author, Aaron Dembski-Bowden. It is being developed by Complex Games for a 2022 release on PC.

Armored in faith and shielded by devotion, the Grey Knights’ very existence is rooted in mystery: the possession of any unsanctioned knowledge about their secretive brotherhood is punishable by death. In Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters, players will experience the ruthless, merciless combat of the 41st millennium, following the journey of these elite warriors.

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters will release on PC in 2022 on Steam and the Epic Games Store, published by Frontier Foundry. The game will build on Frontier’s existing partnership with Games Workshop. Frontier has previously announced their Warhammer: Age of Sigmar RTS title, which is currently in development. The publisher expects to offer fans a closer cinematic look at the game in August. Until then, gamers can follow the project’s progress on the official website.