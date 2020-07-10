Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus review: A Warhammer-flavored XCOM alternative This turn-based tactical adventure based in the 40K universe is very much one for those well-versed in the series lore.

Looking for a Warhammer 40K video game adaptation that's just as challenging as the legendary tabletop game? You might very well be in the market to play Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus.

This turn-based tactical game is chock-full of lore from throughout the Warhammer mythos, using its turn-based nature to introduce players to their Tech-Priest of the Adeptus Mechanicus. As said Tech-Priest, Magos Dominos Faustinius, you're tasked with leading your forces to raid the Necrons' tombs to take a bite of the most forbidden fruit of all: knowledge. Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus is very much a game for fans of the franchise's lore.

There are over 50 missions to complete, with multiple paths to take. You'll be able to customize each character, including your team's disciplines, throughout assigning different character classes. And don't worry. There are plenty of different enemies to fell.

Our own Greg Burke put Mechanicus through its paces in the below video review, which gives us a full rundown of everything the game has to offer as well as the score Greg assigned it. You're going to have to watch the entire video for all the details, but we can let you in on the fact that he scored it an 8 out of 10.

He cited that the game's intuitive controls, its "great" 40K theme, dark and intriguing story, fun role-playing elements, progression system, and customization options were indeed part of the reason he arrived at that score. In terms of cons, he noted that the line of sight can occasionally be wonky, and there needs to be a better way of conveying status effects.

