Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters dev talks Grey Knight weapons & terrain destruction The Warhammer 40K universe is explosive and epic and the team at Complex Games has worked to ensure Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters hits the same notes.

Warhammer 40,000 continues to be a wildly popular franchise, both in tabletop form and video games. No matter the format, it always manages to provide some jaw-dropping moments of intense action. We recently had the pleasure of speaking with Noah Decter-Jackson, CEO of Complex Games, about Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters about what went into designing the Grey Knights, their armor and weapons, and even what went into the technically challenging terrain destruction. Take a look at the interview below!

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters was first announced back in June 2021. Since then, fans have been trying to get any bit of information they can about the game. Thankfully, Greg Burke had a whole lot of questions to ask Decter-Jackson during the interview. One of the first things Burke asks has to do with the plethora of weapons available to the players. It appears as if nearly the entire Space Marine armory has been made available. “There’s a codex in the universe that outlines what the Grey Knights use,” Decter-Jackson said. “So that was the boundary that we worked with.” From here, the team worked in advantages and disadvantages for the weapons, which ensures players will need to think carefully about which armaments to use in any given encounter.

There are a lot of weapons available to the Grey Knights as they fight through environments full of destructible terrain.

Decter-Jackson also spoke to the fantasy of existing in the Warhammer 40K world. Part of the enjoyment is the huge, building-sized units that smash through walls and into the battlefield. This sort of epic and explosive moments are almost expected by the players, so the team worked hard to ensure the terrain destruction matched this fantasy idea. To that end, there are a lot of destructible pieces in the environment, including bridges and pillars, that players can use to give them an edge in combat.

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters is scheduled to release on May 6, 2022, on PC. Head over to the Steam page to Wishlist it. While you’re out there on the internet, stop by the GamerHubTV YouTube channel for more exclusive developer interviews and the Shacknews YouTube channel for gameplay videos and reviews!