Warhammer 40K: Darktide gets new trailer at The Game Awards

The next entry in the Warhammer 40K franchise was revealed during Thursday's presentation of The Game Awards. This latest entry from the team at Fatshark looks to take the series in more of a shooter direction, as four characters go in guns blazing in Warhammer 40K: Darktide.

Warhammer 40K: Darktide is coming in 2021 exclusively to Xbox Series X and Windows PC.

