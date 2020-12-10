New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Warhammer 40K: Darktide gets new trailer at The Game Awards

Warhammer 40K: Darktide is going in guns blazing with a new trailer during Thursday's Game Awards.
Ozzie Mejia
1

The next entry in the Warhammer 40K franchise was revealed during Thursday's presentation of The Game Awards. This latest entry from the team at Fatshark looks to take the series in more of a shooter direction, as four characters go in guns blazing in Warhammer 40K: Darktide.

Warhammer 40K: Darktide is coming in 2021 exclusively to Xbox Series X and Windows PC.

Developing...

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola