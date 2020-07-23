Warhammer 40,000: Darktide revealed by Fatshark on Xbox Series X Game Showcase If you want more co-op PVE fun set in the Warhammer universe, you're in luck. Vermintide Developer Fatshark is venturing into the far future for Warhammer 40K: Darktide.

Fatshark has been hugely successful in adapting the vast Warhammer franchise into a Left 4 Dead-style PVE co-op game when it came to Warhammer: Vermintide, and there’s no reason to stop now. It would seem that for their next approach, Fatshark is venturing to Warhammer’s futuristic end with new title Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, and it’s going to be coming exclusively to Xbox Series X and Steam to start off.

Fatshark revealed the first trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide during the Xbox Series X Games Showcase on July 23, 2020. Much like the Vermintide games, it would appear that we can expect more PVE co-op gameplay with multiple classes set in various scenarios. Though the Warhammer: Vermintide games featured elves, dwarves, and various human classes, Darktide's trailer exclusively showed Imperium Space Marines. It also appeared we’d be coming up against swarms of zombie-like creatures. You can check out the premiere trailer just below.

Whatever Darktide turns out to be, Fatshark has certainly won our attention with its previous offerings to the Warhammer universe. Warhammer: Vermintide and Vermintide 2 in particular have been fantastic takes on PVE co-op gaming style. Being able to join up with other players and engage against the forces of the Chaos Warriors, Skaven, and Beastmen has been a continuous parade of fun. It was good enough to get Vermintide 2 a solid 8 out of 10 in our Shacknews review and continued to supply the fun through multiple DLC after the fact.

Warhammer 40K: Darktide only had cinematics for us this time around, but given what Fatshark has done with the franchise before, we have every reason to believe we can expect good things when Darktide comes to Xbox Series X and Steam in 2021. Miss any of the Xbox Series X presentation of which Darktide was a part? Be sure to check out our full recap of announcements and reveals from the Xbox Series X Game Showcase.