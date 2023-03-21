Warhammer 40K: Boltgun is the perfect blend of classic FPS gameplay and stylish visuals Hear our thoughts on Warhammer 40K: Boltgun's aesthetic and combat in our impressions video.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun looks to offer something both familiar, and wholly new, within the Warhammer space. To get a better idea as to how the game accomplishes this, Shacknews’ own Greg Burke recently spent some time with the game and shared his impressions in an informative video.

To start, Greg points out how Warhammer 40K: Boltgun has clearly been inspired by retro PC shooters with its hidden secrets, fast-paced FPS combat, and retro-inspired art design. Being a modern game, however, some updates have understandably added to complement the overall experience. For example, being able to make quick work of foes with a chainsaw, with enemies exploding in a delightful burst of red.

The game also allows players to dash and slow time in a way that feels more modern than retro. As you’d expect from a game inspired by classic shooters, the weapons in Boltgun are great, with Greg noting how each weapon has a different feel and speed to it.

To pair with the game’s assortment of weapons, enemy variety is also said to be both fun and accurate with the ability to fight the likes of Cultists, Chaos Space Marines, and of course, demons.

To see the game’s combat in action, and get a feel for its retro inspirations, we recommend watching the full impressions video for Warhammer 40K: Boltgun on the official Shacknews YouTube Channel. While you’re there, be sure to subscribe if you haven’t already, and subscribe to GamerHubTV for even more exciting, informative gaming content.