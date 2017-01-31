EA filed a separate Skate trademark, allowing previous one to expire
It would appear that the Skate trademark has not expired as was originally thought, but rather renewed under another separate trademark.
Fans want Skate 4, and EA had nothing to show for it at E3 2019 through the EA Play presentation. Why? How long will fans have to wait to see a sequel to Skate 3?
A community manager dropped a tweet about the game, but there's nothing going on... right now.
One of the most popular skating games of the last console generation is now available to play on the Xbox One via its backwards compatibility feature.