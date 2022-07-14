Electronics Arts confirms skate. will come to mobile devices It looks like not only will the next Skate game be a free-to-play, live-service title, but it will also come to mobile devices.

It was a big day for Skate news, for better or worse. A lot of interesting details came out about what we used to know as Skate 4, now simply titled ‘skate.’ It looks like Full Circle is moving the game forward on a free-to-play, live-service model. That’s not all though. Electronic Arts wants everyone to be able to play the game everywhere. And apparently that includes mobile devices. The new skate. is coming to mobile.

The skate. devs at Full Circle confirmed this detail during a developer video blog on July 14, 2022. According to the team, the goal to make skate. as accessible as possible to anyone who wants to play goes beyond making it free-to-play. The game will also be coming to mobile devices.

“Skate. will be full crossplay and cross-progression across last-gen, next-gen, and PC,” Full Circle General Manager Dan McCulloch said. “We’ll take it even further as we’re continuing down this road and do the same thing on mobile. We want crossplay and cross-progression on mobile.”

The new skate. will come to mobile devices, be free-to-play, and have crossplay and cross-progression.

Source: Electronic Arts

McCulloch would go on to say that the team was in the pretty early stages of developing skate. for mobile devices, citing the challenge of adapting controls over to the mobile platform. That said, it looks like mobile launches of the new skate. have been confirmed, even if they may not launch at the same time as PC and console editions. This will likely come as some very interesting news to those who have been waiting on Skate 4 details over a long period of time since its first announcement in 2021. It looks like skate. will be a large departure from previous stand-alone games.

With the recently announced free-to-play model, Electronic Arts and Full Circle intend to develop new content for skate. for a very long time instead of developing further sequels afterwards. Nonetheless, with a mobile form of skate. on the way, we’ll be on the lookout for new details such as launch dates in the near future.