New Skate trailer shows 'Pre-Pre-Alpha' gameplay Sign-ups for closed playtesting opportunities are now live as well, giving you another way to see even more Skate 4 action.

If you’ve been itching to see more footage of the newest Skate game, you're in luck as a trailer dropped today showcasing both “Pre-Pre-Pre-Alpha” and "Pre-Pre-Alpha" gameplay. This emphasizes that this is a super early look at the game, and to judge what you see accordingly.

The trailer is aptly named “Still Working On It” and serves as a follow-up to a previous trailer released 11 months ago called “We’re Working On It”. In the trailer, early gameplay footage can be seen both in the development process, and in action.

The trailer also shows how the team is taking feedback into consideration, with comments shown that include mention of grind combos, hippie flips, climbing to reach higher areas, PC support and cross-play, and more.

If new gameplay footage and confirmation of the devs keeping an active eye on player feedback wasn’t enough, sign-ups for closed playtesting are now live for “skate. insider” members as well. To complete the sign-up process for this, you’ll first need to either log in or create an account for the Electronic Arts Playtesting Portal.

After that, you’ll need to check a few agreement boxes, and then you’ll be taken to the sign-up page which includes one additional survey type question about the platform you primarily play games on including PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Mobile. Once that’s done and submitted, you’ll see a “You’re In!” confirmation message and can then wait to see if you’re selected for the Skate closed playtest.

Now that you’ve seen the latest Skate gameplay footage, and potentially signed up to participate in any closed playtesting opportunities, we’re curious to hear your thoughts. What do you think of the footage shown for Skate? Are you hoping to be able to playtest the game? Let us know in Chatty!

