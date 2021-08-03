Xbox Game Pass early August 2021 series include Hades & Skate series Indie darling Hades and the popular Skate series are a few of the titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in the first half of August.

Another month means it’s time for more Xbox Game Pass additions. Xbox Game Pass is widely considered to be one of the best deals in gaming and a big part of that is the ever growing library of games available in it. As we enter the first half of August 2021, Xbox has announced the latest lineup of what’s on the way for the program. If you’ve been holding off on Hades or somehow missed out on the early entries of Skate, you’re in for a treat.

Xbox announced the early August lineup of Xbox Game Pass via an Xbox Wire blog post on August 3, 2021. The highlights of this early month include Hades. Voted the Shacknews Indie Game of the Year in 2020, Hades has had its fans here at the site, as well as with players and critics throughout the gaming world. Meanwhile, we’ve all been asking for a new Skate game and it seems like Skate 4 is pretty far off, but if you missed out on why people love this franchise, Xbox has you covered. The original Skate is coming to consoles on Xbox Game Pass while Skate 3 comes to Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Here’s everything that’s coming to the Xbox Game Pass in the first half of August:

Curse of the Dead Gods (Cloud, Console, and PC) - August 5

- August 5 Dodgeball Academia (Cloud, Console, and PC) - August 5

- August 5 Katamari Damacy Reroll (Cloud, Console, and PC) - August 5

- August 5 Lumines Remastered (Cloud, Console, and PC) - August 5

- August 5 Skate (Console) EA Play - August 5

- August 5 Skate 3 (Cloud) EA Play - August 5

- August 5 Starmancer (Game Preview) (PC) - August 5

- August 5 Art of Rally (Cloud, Console, and PC) - August 12

- August 12 Hades (Cloud, Console, and PC) - August 13

- August 13 Microsoft Solitaire Collection: Premium Edition (PC) - August 17

That covers all of the early August 2021 Xbox Game Pass additions. Be sure to follow our Xbox Game Pass coverage for all the new games coming to the program and other news.