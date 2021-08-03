New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Xbox Game Pass early August 2021 series include Hades & Skate series

Indie darling Hades and the popular Skate series are a few of the titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in the first half of August.
TJ Denzer
9

Another month means it’s time for more Xbox Game Pass additions. Xbox Game Pass is widely considered to be one of the best deals in gaming and a big part of that is the ever growing library of games available in it. As we enter the first half of August 2021, Xbox has announced the latest lineup of what’s on the way for the program. If you’ve been holding off on Hades or somehow missed out on the early entries of Skate, you’re in for a treat.

Xbox announced the early August lineup of Xbox Game Pass via an Xbox Wire blog post on August 3, 2021. The highlights of this early month include Hades. Voted the Shacknews Indie Game of the Year in 2020, Hades has had its fans here at the site, as well as with players and critics throughout the gaming world. Meanwhile, we’ve all been asking for a new Skate game and it seems like Skate 4 is pretty far off, but if you missed out on why people love this franchise, Xbox has you covered. The original Skate is coming to consoles on Xbox Game Pass while Skate 3 comes to Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Here’s everything that’s coming to the Xbox Game Pass in the first half of August:

  • Curse of the Dead Gods (Cloud, Console, and PC) - August 5
  • Dodgeball Academia (Cloud, Console, and PC) - August 5
  • Katamari Damacy Reroll (Cloud, Console, and PC) - August 5
  • Lumines Remastered (Cloud, Console, and PC) - August 5
  • Skate (Console) EA Play - August 5
  • Skate 3 (Cloud) EA Play - August 5
  • Starmancer (Game Preview) (PC) - August 5
  • Art of Rally (Cloud, Console, and PC) - August 12
  • Hades (Cloud, Console, and PC) - August 13
  • Microsoft Solitaire Collection: Premium Edition (PC) - August 17

That covers all of the early August 2021 Xbox Game Pass additions. Be sure to follow our Xbox Game Pass coverage for all the new games coming to the program and other news.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    August 3, 2021 8:10 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Xbox Game Pass early August 2021 series include Hades & Skate series

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      August 3, 2021 6:33 AM

      Xbox Game Pass upcoming games:

      August 5
      - Curse of the Dead Gods (pc, console, cloud) - think Hades via Darkest Dungeon, I'd recommend giving this a look
      - Dodgeball Academia (pc, console, cloud)
      - Katamari Damacy Reroll (pc, console, cloud)
      - Lumines Remastered (pc, console, cloud)
      - Skate (console only)
      - Skate 3 (console only) -- GET YOUR RAGDOLLS READAY
      - Starmancer (pc only, game preview)

      August 12
      - Art of Rally (pc, console, cloud)

      August 13
      - Hades (pc, console, cloud)

      August 17
      - MS Solitaire Collection (pc only)

      Also with the benefit of EA now owning Codemasters, these games join EA Play and thus Game Pass August 10 (Assuming pc + console)
      - Dirt 4
      - Dirt Rally
      - Dirt Rally 2.0
      - F1 2020
      - Grid

      https://www.gematsu.com/2021/08/xbox-game-pass-adds-dodgeball-academia-katamari-damacy-reroll-lumines-remastered-hades-and-more-in-early-august

      • peanut- legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        August 3, 2021 6:47 AM

        Skate 3 is already on Gamepass?

        Also give me Solitaire on console you cowards.

        • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          August 3, 2021 6:48 AM

          It's on Windows

          • peanut- legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            August 3, 2021 6:53 AM

            No I've had it on Series X since whenever EA Pass got added, like December last year?

            • Masem legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              August 3, 2021 7:01 AM

              It may be the availability to PC + cloud then that 's new.

      • Creepin_Jeezus legacy 10 years
        reply
        August 3, 2021 7:04 AM

        Awww sheeeeeit, I am def downloading Dirt Rally 2.0

      • aethyr legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        August 3, 2021 7:07 AM

        Katamari do your best!

      • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        August 3, 2021 7:10 AM

        i will play at least two of those games for at least 30min a piece. gamepass continues to justify itself, even though they keep fucking up PC ports.

        • Masem legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          August 3, 2021 7:22 AM

          If we're talking the Ascent's issues, that sounds like its a problem that devs need to build different versions for different storefronts, and if they misconfigure the Game Pass/MS Store one, you can run into issues. Yes, it would be nice if Game Pass could just use the Steam build but obviously there's API hooks that they need to worry about to like with Xbox authentication / achievements, etc.

          • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            August 3, 2021 7:22 AM

            the ascent is just the most recent example. this happens constantly in the MS store.

            i know they said they were going to allow straight win32 ports at some point. this should alleviate the problem eventually.

      • Flynn legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        August 3, 2021 7:24 AM

        Hades better be amazing..

      • node legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        August 3, 2021 7:27 AM

        Oh wow, Codemasters coming to gamepass is going to own, and those are some other great games there too Lumines, Art of Rally and Curse of the Dead Gods will get my play time for sure.

      • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        August 3, 2021 7:29 AM

        I am so stoked for Hades.

        • errational
          reply
          August 3, 2021 7:42 AM

          Same... I hemmed and hawed about buying it a few times and I'm glad I held off!

      • Begawkiness legacy 10 years
        reply
        August 3, 2021 7:53 AM

        Cool I've been curious to try Curse of the Dead Gods. Also will probably boot up Katamari. Already own Hades but that's a fantastic get for the service too.

      • CrustaR legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        August 3, 2021 8:18 AM

        Yo, you’re forgetting Psychonauts 2

