Skate 4 is officially 'skate.' & will be free-to-play
Electronic Arts and the developers of Full Circle dropped a wealth of new details regarding the upcoming Skate game, including that it will be free-to-play.
There has been no lack of interest in seeing what comes next for the Skate series. Fans have been asking Electronic Arts for Skate 4 for years upon years and now its finally happening with members of the original Skate developer team alongside newcomers at EA’s Full Circle studio. What’s more, we finally got some major details about the game. For one, it’s not Skate 4. They officially titled it as just “skate.” What’s more, the game will be free-to-play.
The developers at Full Circle shared a new developer blog video on the Skate YouTube channel on July 14, 2022. It was here that the team clarified that this is not Skate 4 and there won’t be a Skate 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, or 10. It’s just ‘skate.’, and the team went on to explain why. Skate. will be free-to-play and the team intends to support it for as long as possible with new gameplay modes, cosmetics, and features for players to explore over years to come.
The team also wanted to make the barrier of entry to skate. as accessible as possible, regardless of platform or cost. With this in mind, it sounds like skate. will be far less of a single entry and far more of a live service title where there may very well be seasons and even season passes for players as Full Circle creates new content for the game. In fact, the developers indeed confirmed that there would be microtransactions in the game. Given its new free-to-play nature, this should come as little surprise.
First announced in 2021, the new skate. game has been an exciting prospect for fans of the previous titles. With all of these new details having been shared, it seems the devs are still on the narrative that it will be ready when it’s ready. No release date yet, so stay tuned for more details as they become available.
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Skate 4 is officially 'skate.' & will be free-to-play
Interest went from sky high based on earlier info to “uh oh” after this news.
Being nickeled and dimed to death isn’t what I want out of a skate game. It also means there won’t be expanded community build tools, if any community build tools at all since that would take away a big money making opportunity from them.
I hope they don’t fuck this up.
It was never a massive seller, and there's plenty of cosmetic stuff to make money on, hard to say how many will be buying stuff to support continual development and additions, though.
As long as the gameplay content remains free I cannot complain. No barrier for entry is nice.
The only downside I see is this might hamper user created deck graphics and shirts and stuff, but people may find a way on PC to mod that stuff in.
