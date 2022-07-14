Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Skate 4 is officially 'skate.' & will be free-to-play

Electronic Arts and the developers of Full Circle dropped a wealth of new details regarding the upcoming Skate game, including that it will be free-to-play.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Electronic Arts
9

There has been no lack of interest in seeing what comes next for the Skate series. Fans have been asking Electronic Arts for Skate 4 for years upon years and now its finally happening with members of the original Skate developer team alongside newcomers at EA’s Full Circle studio. What’s more, we finally got some major details about the game. For one, it’s not Skate 4. They officially titled it as just “skate.” What’s more, the game will be free-to-play.

The developers at Full Circle shared a new developer blog video on the Skate YouTube channel on July 14, 2022. It was here that the team clarified that this is not Skate 4 and there won’t be a Skate 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, or 10. It’s just ‘skate.’, and the team went on to explain why. Skate. will be free-to-play and the team intends to support it for as long as possible with new gameplay modes, cosmetics, and features for players to explore over years to come.

The team also wanted to make the barrier of entry to skate. as accessible as possible, regardless of platform or cost. With this in mind, it sounds like skate. will be far less of a single entry and far more of a live service title where there may very well be seasons and even season passes for players as Full Circle creates new content for the game. In fact, the developers indeed confirmed that there would be microtransactions in the game. Given its new free-to-play nature, this should come as little surprise.

First announced in 2021, the new skate. game has been an exciting prospect for fans of the previous titles. With all of these new details having been shared, it seems the devs are still on the narrative that it will be ready when it’s ready. No release date yet, so stay tuned for more details as they become available.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump.

From The Chatty
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    July 14, 2022 10:05 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Skate 4 is officially 'skate.' & will be free-to-play

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      July 14, 2022 10:20 AM

      Oh so it’ll be bad

    • smegula legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      July 14, 2022 10:24 AM

      boooo

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      July 14, 2022 10:25 AM

      F2P means a quick uninstall from me

    • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      July 14, 2022 10:26 AM

      "Goddamn kids, I remember the good old days when you had to pay $60 for a game before you knew if it was good! And you couldn't return it either!" - shakes fist at clouds

      • waxthirteen legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 14, 2022 10:30 AM

        and you'd play the shit out of it whether it was good or not because that's the game you were stuck with for better or worse!

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 14, 2022 10:34 AM

        I play literally 0 F2P game. None. I would be pleasantly surprised if this one would break the mold

        • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          July 14, 2022 10:54 AM

          All that means is you’re missing out on a bunch of great games, some of the biggest and best of recent years

          • tomservo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            July 14, 2022 11:08 AM

            Like what?

            • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              July 14, 2022 11:11 AM

              Off the top of my head - Rocket League and Apex Legends are pretty good F2P games that also aren’t pay 2 win and don’t block major content behind paywalls either. It’s primarily cosmetics for both of them.

            • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              July 14, 2022 11:48 AM

              The top multiplayer FPS are all F2P - Warzone, Apex, Valorant, Fortnite, soon Overwatch 2
              ARPG - Path of Exile, Lost Ark
              CCG - Hearthstone, Magic Arena, lots of others

              Rocket League as mentioned. Fall Guys. Others I'm surely forgetting.

        • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          July 14, 2022 11:11 AM

          The Apex and Fortnite model is honestly fine with me- cosmetic only, which is what they said in the video above as well.

    • Yo5hiki legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      July 14, 2022 10:30 AM

      Hmm...mixed feelings about this, but I'll wait to see how it is. Not really surprised with all the clothing and board customization these games have.

      • waxthirteen legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 14, 2022 10:32 AM

        Yeah that's the part that has me slightly optimistic. I couldn't care less about all the clothes and board customization. If someone want to pay $1000 IRL for gold trucks and wheels with a cat taking a shit or whatever so I can play the game for free then cool.

    • fadetofunk legacy 10 years
      reply
      July 14, 2022 10:34 AM

      who makes skate...……. *looks and sees EA*

      AHA! Checks out!

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 14, 2022 10:35 AM

      Interest went from sky high based on earlier info to “uh oh” after this news.

      Being nickeled and dimed to death isn’t what I want out of a skate game. It also means there won’t be expanded community build tools, if any community build tools at all since that would take away a big money making opportunity from them.

      I hope they don’t fuck this up.

    • Rice-Rocketeer legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      July 14, 2022 10:35 AM

      Looking for that exponential revenue, I see...

    • jimvolk legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      July 14, 2022 10:40 AM

      Spidey sense tingling....

    • tomservo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      July 14, 2022 11:06 AM

      Wow I am so surprised at this news

    • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      July 14, 2022 11:29 AM

      It was never a massive seller, and there's plenty of cosmetic stuff to make money on, hard to say how many will be buying stuff to support continual development and additions, though.

      As long as the gameplay content remains free I cannot complain. No barrier for entry is nice.

      The only downside I see is this might hamper user created deck graphics and shirts and stuff, but people may find a way on PC to mod that stuff in.

      • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        July 14, 2022 11:44 AM

        @ 12 mins, looks like the community center from the first game and demo, heck yeah.

    • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
      reply
      July 14, 2022 3:19 PM

      F that. EA and FTP mean micro transaction hell.

    • nwillard legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      July 14, 2022 3:51 PM

      I'm not really expecting EA to actually properly cater to a niche audience with this game, and not just make it blandly "accessible", like they've done with any other game in the past several years

