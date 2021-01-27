Skate 4 to be developed by Full Circle, a new studio from EA Skate 4 will be developed by an entirely new studio called Full Circle.

Last year, EA surprised the masses of skateboarding fans by announcing Skate 4, the long-awaited sequel to Skate 3. Now, it looks like the publisher has big plans, as it has created a new studio just to focus on developing to upcoming skateboarding game.

After years of asking “Where is Skate 4?” here on Shacknews, we were finally able to answer the question when EA confirmed the return of the iconic series during EA Play 2020. Now, fast forward several months, and EA has announced the forming of Full Circle, a new development studio focused on developing the “next Skate game”, which we’re going to continue to call Skate 4 until they give it a better name.

Hi! Yes, we’re still working on the next Skate and we officially formed a studio to prove it! https://t.co/Ha1Zf9omyI pic.twitter.com/2M3WNvzBxb — Skate (@SkateEA) January 27, 2021

Full Circle is based in Vancouver, and according to comments shared with VentureBeat, former Xbox Live Boss Daniel McCulloch and the rest of the team are looking to involve the fans throughout the development process and into the game’s launch. “We want them to feel like they are part of Full Circle,” McCulloch told Venturebeat.

McCulloch will oversee the new studio as the general manager. Longtime fans of the series that are worried about it stepping too far away from the iconic gameplay of the past need not worry, as both Deran Chung and Cuz Parry, two of Skate’s core creative leads, are back to help shape the game as key designers. Full Circle is also currently looking to fill a lot of new positions, which can be seen on the studio’s new website.

Details on Skate 4 are still very slim, but it’s nice to see EA giving it the full studio treatment. We can only hope that the game turns out to be enough of a hit that the series continues well after the release of Skate 4.

We’ll continue to keep our eyes out for new information about Skate 4, so be sure to check our Skate 4 page for the latest updates.