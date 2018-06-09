EA filed a separate Skate trademark, allowing previous one to expire
It would appear that the Skate trademark has not expired as was originally thought, but rather renewed under another separate trademark.
We got some hands-on time with a work-in-progress build of the Xbox One version of Skater XL. Does it have a shot to bring back the skateboard sim genre? Our preview.
Fans want Skate 4, and EA had nothing to show for it at E3 2019 through the EA Play presentation. Why? How long will fans have to wait to see a sequel to Skate 3?
No, really. We want Skate 4!!!