Skate revived at EA Play 2020. This is not a drill. We did it, everyone. We willed a new Skate game into existence as revealed on EA Play Live 2020. The dream is alive.

How many years have we all been waiting on a new Skate game? How many times have we asked, “Where is Skate 4? Why u do this, EA?” We thought they weren’t listening. We thought we’d never see the day. We were wrong for once. The Skate franchise is making a return with an all-new game.

On the very end of the EA Play Live 2020 presentation on June 18, 2020, we got a final announcement from EA. Shockingly, it was about the fate of the Skate franchise. EA confirmed that a new Skate game is indeed in development. Though few other details were given, just to know a new Skate is happening was quite a show-ending announcement. The game will be headed up by Creative Director Cuz Parry and Game Director Deran Chung, both veterans of development in the Skate franchise. You can check out Chung and Parry making the excited announcement of their new Skate game in the video below.

It’s worth noting, we didn’t get any footage here, not even an actual title (though all bets are pointing towards a proper Skate 4 sequel). Through years of waiting, several E3’s of asking where Skate 4 was, a trademark expiration breaking our hearts before it turned out a new one was filed by EA, and so much more, it’s been a dramatic few years for Skate fans clamoring for this to happen. In that time, several other developers including SkaterXL, Skatebird, and a remaster of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 have come into our collective radar to fill the void. No doubt, this may have played a factor in EA finally giving air to the series.

While it seems we’ll be waiting a bit more to see any footage of a new Skate game, be it Skate 4 or anything else, the fact that a new Skate is now confirmed to be in development almost makes all the begging feel justified. Almost. Stay tuned to see how it turns out as we await further details on the new Skate game here at Shacknews.