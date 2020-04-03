Skater XL officially launches this July to give us our Skate fix Because EA won't grace us with a new Skate entry, Skater XL has to be the next big thing – ready those ollies!

Ready to get your fill of skating since EA has made the decision to skip out on releasing any new Skate games? You'll want to try out Skate XL.

The skateboarding title is getting an official launch this July, and you'll be able to live out your dreams of becoming a pro skater by the summer. There's a variety of pro boarders to play as, including Evan Smith, Tom Asta, and Brandon Westgate as well as plenty of real-world skating locations to tear up.

You also have a variety of customizable characters to play with in addition to a cool sandbox mode that's yours to explore. Plus, there's already a community of over 50,000 players online who are already into Skater XL thanks to its status as an Early Access game on Steam. There's a lot going on here.

Our own Blake Morse went hands-on with Skater XL last fall, and came away pleased.

"Skater XL’s levels are inspired heavily by the Southern California skate scene and will feature several iconic spots that should be familiar to fans of the scene. I was told by one of the devs that some San Francisco landmarks would be in the final version along with a few other noteworthy spots as well. While I personally don’t have the balance to ride a skateboard, let alone do tricks in real life, I was immediately hooked and spent a lot of time respawning at my moveable checkpoint and perfecting my trick run."

You can get your hands on Skate XL when it launches this July on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Sitch, and PC on Steam. You can already grab the PC version via Early Access on Steam for $19.99 now.