The Seabound Soul and fire comes to Sea of Thieves
The next free DLC coming to Sea of Thieves includes a new Tall Tale and throwable fireballs!
The next free DLC coming to Sea of Thieves includes a new Tall Tale and throwable fireballs!
Start selling your chests to the right person in Sea of Thieves so you can start saving your gold for a fancy new hook!
Discuss your favorite co-op video games with the Shack Staff.
Learn how to get doubloons, the best way to earn them, and what to spend them on in Sea of Thieves.
Learn where to get all the different lantern colors in Sea of Thieves so you can participate in the Fort of the Damned or light the beacons.
Just be patient, essentially, and they'll be here before you know it, Sea of Thieves fans.
Learn whether you can open chests in Sea of Thieves, and if so, what they contain and what to do with them!
Link your Sea of Thieves account to your Twitch account so you can unlock some limited-time cosmetic items.
Complete your Obsidian ship set in Sea of Thieves by unlocking the time-limited Obsidian cannons for use on your vessel!
Learn how to get the Bear and Bird ship bundle in Sea of Thieves and celebrate Banjo-Kazooie.