Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island beautifully sails both series' waters Sea of Thieves developer Rare has a lot of love for the Monkey Island series and it shows with this latest crossover.

Xbox surprised many people with the reveal of a Legend of Monkey Island tie-in for Sea of Thieves. Rare has done some amazing work with Sea of Thieves' recent crossovers, but we were especially curious to see how Guybrush Threepwood's story would be handled within Rare's pirate faring universe. Fortunately for fans of both Sea of Thieves and Monkey Island, this trip back to Melee Island is worth embarking on.

What brings Guybrush and his crew to Sea of Thieves? As it turns out, he and Elaine Marley-Threepwood were invited to celebrate their honeymoon by sailing Rare's seas. It was fascinating to try and put together where this tie-in fit in the Monkey Island timeline, where we ultimately determined that it likely happens after the third game in the series.

We were happy to see how much care and reverence Rare has for the Monkey Island mythos. The Sea of Thieves tie-in unfolds with a high level of detail and retains the signature Monkey Island sense of humor. It was also interesting to see how well the Sea of Thieves art style fits in with the Monkey Island aesthetic. It helps that a lot of the voice cast is back and they do a tremendous job.

Of course, Sea of Thieves is gonna Sea of Thieves, so there were a few inventory issues to deal with. But overall, this first chapter felt like it fits in perfectly with the Monkey Island name.

For our in-depth thoughts on Darkest Dungeon 2, be sure to watch our full review on YouTube. For more video game reviews and gameplay videos, subscribe to the Shacknews YouTube channel.