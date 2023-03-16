Sea of Thieves sets sail in Season 9 starting today Season 9 for Sea of Thieves is live starting today and features new Chests of Fortune, and new Voyages for Captains and Legends.

Sea of Thieves is not only approaching its 5-year anniversary, it’s also diving into Season 9 starting today. As shared on Xbox Wire, Season 9 of Sea of Thieves features a wealth of new content for players to dig into including new Chests of Fortune. These are described as a single Chest that can only be found within a conquered Fort of Fortune.

Valuable Chests of Fortune have begun to surface across the Sea of Thieves, and will require strategy and skill to acquire, as a single Chest can only be found within a conquered Fort of Fortune. Acquiring them can be quite the accomplishment, especially when other crews arrive to ‘help’ you empty the Vault’s contents…



But the effort is well worth it, as players who hand in Chests of Fortune will gradually earn the right to possess cosmetics from the prestigious Fates of Fortune set. This new range is ready to expand in future updates, and showing it off will let everyone know the kind of truly tenacious treasure hunter you really are.

It’s then noted that The Reaper’s Bones have acquired their own Fates of Fortune pieces and will be giving these to pirates who bring them “large numbers of Reaper’s Chests and Reaper’s Bounties.”

If you’ve been hungry for new Voyages, Season 9 of Sea of Thieves has you covered there as well. According to the release notes for Season 9 on the game’s official website, “New Voyages for Captains and Legends are the main draw in Season Nine, not least those that lead to a Skull of Destiny, but Logbook upgrades and new deals with the Sovereigns are notable additions too.”

This is further outlined in the Xbox Wire post, where the Skull of Destiny is described as being necessary to instigate a Fort of the Damned event.

Pirate Legends, meanwhile, can embark on several useful new Voyages guaranteed to uncover helpful, hard-to-find treasures. One of these is the new Skull of Destiny, a Ritual Skull filled with the flames necessary to instigate a Fort of the Damned Event – with no trips to the afterlife required.



Elsewhere, crews aboard Captained ships will find that their Captain’s Logbooks now contain a blow-by-blow account of their most recent exploits, detailing everything from islands visited and ships sighted to frenzied battles against aggravated sea monsters. If you have spoils from those encounters, the Sovereigns have struck up an agreement with The Hunter’s Call and will deliver fish and cooked meat on your behalf – although the Seaposts’ residents now offer more gold for a fresh, direct delivery.

Outside of Season 9, Sea of Thieves players can look forward to birthday bash celebrations as the game approaches its 5-year anniversary. In a previous Xbox Wire post, it’s noted that players who join in on the festivities from March 17 through March 22 will be awarded the Lustrous Legend Figurehead.

Joining in with the festivities may be its own reward, but just in case you still need a little push, all players who sail the seas from March 17–22 (10am UTC) will also be awarded the celebratory Lustrous Legend Figurehead.



Players swinging by the Emporium to spend their Ancient Coins will find that their currency travels a little further too, as there’s a huge discount sale active from March 17–28 – including some classic ship sets, costumes, weapons and Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life items. Visitors to the Emporium can also pick up a Down the Hatch Emote for free during this sale!

For more on Sea of Thieves’ 5-year anniversary celebrations, be sure to read through the full Xbox Wire post. And for more on Season 9 content in Sea of Thieves, check out the release notes on the game’s official website. You can also brush up on some of our previous coverage, including how Destruction AllStars developer Lucid Games is working with Rare on Sea of Thieves content.