Sea of Thieves sets sail in Season 9 starting today

Sea of Thieves is not only approaching its 5-year anniversary, it’s also diving into Season 9 starting today. As shared on Xbox Wire, Season 9 of Sea of Thieves features a wealth of new content for players to dig into including new Chests of Fortune. These are described as a single Chest that can only be found within a conquered Fort of Fortune.
It’s then noted that The Reaper’s Bones have acquired their own Fates of Fortune pieces and will be giving these to pirates who bring them “large numbers of Reaper’s Chests and Reaper’s Bounties.”
If you’ve been hungry for new Voyages, Season 9 of Sea of Thieves has you covered there as well. According to the release notes for Season 9 on the game’s official website, “New Voyages for Captains and Legends are the main draw in Season Nine, not least those that lead to a Skull of Destiny, but Logbook upgrades and new deals with the Sovereigns are notable additions too.”
This is further outlined in the Xbox Wire post, where the Skull of Destiny is described as being necessary to instigate a Fort of the Damned event.
Outside of Season 9, Sea of Thieves players can look forward to birthday bash celebrations as the game approaches its 5-year anniversary. In a previous Xbox Wire post, it’s noted that players who join in on the festivities from March 17 through March 22 will be awarded the Lustrous Legend Figurehead.
Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.