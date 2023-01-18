Destruction AllStars developer Lucid Games is working with Rare on Sea of Thieves content Lucid Games is lending its unique talents and style to the aid of Rare in ongoing updates and development for Sea of Thieves. The studio is hiring as well.

An interesting collaboration has emerged this week as two very stylistic developers come together on the future of a very popular game. Lucid Games, the developers of PlayStation 5 launch title Destruction AllStars, has joined Rare Games to help in the continued development and updates for Sea of Thieves and is reportedly working on content with the main developer now. Lucid Games also announced it is hiring devs to help out in this regard.

Lucid Games announced its collaboration with Rare via Lucid’s official Twitter on January 18, 2023.

“We’re excited to announce that we are working with Rare on Sea of Thieves,” Lucid Games’ post reads. “It’s been incredible supporting them on their thrilling pirate adventure & we can’t wait to see where this legendary voyage will take us!”

It would seem that this partnership has been in play for a bit by the wording, but it seems Lucid is aiding Rare in continuing to update and create new content for Sea of Thieves. The studio also shared that it is hiring key positions to help out in the collaboration.

Source: Twitter

Rare has been chugging along on the high seas successfully with Sea of Thieves for quite a few years now. What began as a shaky and somewhat boring experience has become a robust cooperative pirate sandbox and adventure game with plenty to do. Sea of Thieves even managed to get Disney on board to do Pirates of the Caribbean content for the game.

Meanwhile, Lucid Games has put in work on a number of projects over the years, including helping with Goat Simulator and porting Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories on mobile devices. It was most recently known for releasing PS5 launch title Destruction AllStars, but it was also said to be working on a Twisted Metal reboot for a while. Having not actually been picked up by PlayStation Studios, it seems Lucid is throwing its lot on the Xbox side with Rare. As the two continue to work together on Sea of Thieves, stay tuned for what comes next for the game, right here at Shacknews.