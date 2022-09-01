Sea of Thieves update 2.6.1 patch notes Here are your patch notes for update 2.6.1 in Sea of Thieves Season Seven.

Sea of Thieves Season Seven is in full swing, and today Rare pushed update 2.6.1 live with a batch of fixes and improvements. Let’s not waste any time and dive right in.

Update 2.6.1 patch notes

Feel free to check out the original post about 2.6.1 over on the official Sea of Thieves Steam page.

Pirate Emporium

Season Seven Plunder Pass

Anyone wishing to take full advantage of Season Seven rewards can still buy the Plunder Pass. Any rewards unlocked will become available upon purchase, so players who have raised their Renown throughout Season Seven can instantly see their hard work rewarded before the Season ends.

This Season’s Plunder Pass offers early access to the complete Beachcomber's Bounty ship set and the evolving Baleful Bloom Costume, and can be purchased at any time through the Pirate Log, Pirate Emporium or Steam Item Store .

What Does the Fox Say?

Head to the Pirate Emporium to pick up a wily new fox sidekick! These clever critters provide a perfect pirate partnership. Players can pick from five varieties of fox: Auburn, Snowdrift, Veiled, Slate or Shoreline.

Mandrake Ship Collection

This ship set will appeal to anyone with a green thumb and love of the eerie side of nature. In addition to the main bundle, a very snappy Collector’s Figurehead and Collector’s Sails can be purchased separately.

A Mandrake Essential Ship Bundle is also on offer, including just the core ship cosmetics at a discount.

Mandrake Costume

Half human, half plant, all deadly – form a bond with the mysterious Mandrake plant by wrapping up in this leafy outfit.

While wearing the Mandrake Costume, players can perform the Personal Growth Emote.

Mandrake Speaking Trumpet

Pirates swear that this bristly speaking trumpet is whispering for someone to feed it.

Mandrake Weapons

Every rose has its thorn, and these spiky weapons also have blades and barrels.

Admiral Weapon Pose Emotes

Posture like a regal Admiral by employing these efficient emotes.

Axe Me Anything Emote Bundle

Live out your lumberjack fantasy with a set of tricks relying heavily on axe-handling agility.

Torch Twister Emote

Show off your circus background and fearlessness around fire with this sizzling emote.

Freebie Reluctant Wave Emote

A coy little hand wave that might be covering a deep reluctance to get trapped in a conversation with someone.

Beautiful but Deadly Bundle (Store Only)

Available only from the Steam Store, this bundle contains the Mandrake Costume, Speaking Trumpet and Weapon Bundle, 550 Ancient Coins and a free 25,000 gold bonus for use in the Outpost shops! Head to the Steam Item Store to find out more.

Baleful Bloom Costume Emote Change

With the Baleful Bloom Costume equipped, Season Seven Plunder Pass owners can now perform the Petal Storm Emote as designed. The previously included Torch Twister Emote was not intended to be part of this costume.

However, owners of this costume who enjoyed the Torch Twister Emote will still be given the use of this emote at any time via their Vanity Chest (please allow a few days for this to appear). All other players will be able to purchase it separately from the Pirate Emporium.

Captains of Adventure

Captain’s Stash Voyages

A set of new Captain’s Voyages has landed in the shipwright’s shop: Captain’s Stash Voyages. These give Captains and their crew the chance to find a range of items and crates that will prove useful to any professional pirates out there on the Sea of Thieves.

Players have a chance to find Resource Crates, Firebomb Crates, Ammo Crates, Gunpowder Barrels, Tridents, Ashen Winds Skulls and even emergent Voyages.

Previously Disabled Milestones

Captains and their Crew can now earn progress towards a number of previously unavailable Player and Ship Milestones:

Completing Quest Board Maps now progresses the Quest Board Maps Completed Ship and Pirate Milestones.

Discovering Captained Ships now progresses the Captained Ships Spotted Ship and Pirate Milestones.

Selling items to The Hunter’s Call now progresses the Provisions Sold to The Hunter’s Call Ship and Pirate Milestones.

Ransacking Sea Forts now progresses the Sea Forts Conquered Ship and Pirate Milestones.

Performing essential ship maintenance now progresses the Repairs Made Pirate Milestone.

Skeletons Vanquished Milestones

An issue was identified causing the Skeletons Vanquished Pirate Milestone and Skeletons Vanquished by Crew Ship Milestone to progress faster than intended with larger crews. While this issue has now been resolved, with update 2.6.1 the individual tallies have been reset to ensure the totals are correct for all players moving forward.

Events

Twitch Drops

Continue to unlock even more cosmetics throughout Season Seven with Twitch Drops! Stay tuned to Sea of Thieves social channels to find out when Twitch Drops will be active for Partnered streamers, allowing players to earn Eastern Winds Sapphire items. Find out how to link your accounts and more on our dedicated Twitch Drops page.

Updates

Hit Registration Networking Improvements

Networking improvements have been made to the location and timing of player shots, providing a small improvement to hit registration for ranged weapons when firing at players on islands.

Sunken Merfolk Statues

Crews storing treasure in Sunken Merfolk Statues while beneath the waves will find upon surfacing that the friendly merfolk now appear closer to the ship for easier treasure retrieval.

Feed the Pigs!

Captured pigs will now take a little longer before becoming hungry, and the time before these hungry pigs subsequently perish has also been increased.

Fixed Issues

Gameplay

The Breath of the Sea can now be found on the plinth in the Shrine of the Coral Tomb after completing the intended actions.

While fishing, nameplates now appear on any caught novelty items and if narration is enabled will also be narrated.

Captains of Adventure

Players will no longer be able to delete items that are placed inside Collector’s Chests while holding another Captain’s Logbook.

Captain’s Voyages can now be discarded from the Captain’s Bookshelf and will no longer return when starting another Captained session.

As Captains set sail in a new gameplay session, they will now find that the ship’s history in the Captain’s Logbook shows the correct value for Days at Sea.

Players will now experience a cooldown time when buying supplies from the shipwright at Dagger Tooth Outpost.

Captains sailing on Steam should no longer receive a notification that the Captain has left the crew when the Captain is still present.

The ship’s name will now appear correctly when proposing a Voyage on the Captain’s Table.

Players who join a Captained session in progress will now be able to see other Ship Banners when viewing other ships.

When multiple crew members equip different Ship Banners, now only the last selected will be displayed.

The Ship Banner that players receive when they equip a new banner will no longer play while they are still in the Customisation Chest.

The correct sails applied to the ship will now be displayed within the Ship’s Log menu.

The correct audio effects can now be heard when saving items within the Ship Customisation Chest.

Scrolls on the Captain’s Bookshelf will no longer disappear from view after migrating across servers.

If a Captain leaves the game, one of the crew members will no longer show as the Captain in the Logbook.

Mermaids should no longer appear near the Sovereign marquee at Plunder and Sanctuary Outposts when players approach the edge of the Island.

After an Uncaptained ship sinks and is recovered, the Ship Customisation Chest and Flag Box will no longer show saved icons from the previous Captained session.

The Voyage Complete banners will now only appear when a Cargo Run Voyage has actually been completed and not when the player is picking up the cargo required.

Players should no longer experience a delay when interacting with the Captain’s Logbook while travelling through the Tunnels of the Damned for the first time.

Players disabling ‘Auto-vote on Voyage Proposal’ will now find that proposing a Captain’s Voyage will no longer auto-vote on the Voyage.

Completing the Captain's Voyage entitled A Commission of the Ancient Veil now counts towards the True Legend Commendation.

Lunging with a sword at the Captain’s Table and then trying to interact with the Captain’s Logbook will no longer cause players’ vision to become blocked.

Ship names using special characters now display the correct capitalisation on ship announcement banners.

The Trinket spot on the wall of a Galleon’s lower deck no longer overlaps with a hull damage point.

Captains selecting the ‘Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life’ option from the front end will now arrive near the Castaway.

Athena’s Fortune treasure can now be consistently recovered from a Commission of Ashen Fortune Voyage.

Sovereign Barnaby’s dialogue has been updated to use the intended text.

Players’ ship names will no longer appear on another crew’s Voyage proposal.

Ship names should now be more easily read when bright ship cosmetics are applied.

The Voyage entitled A Prized Merchant Alliance Commission now displays the correct icon.

The chains that appear over locked content now show up as intended.

Players experiencing an unsuccessful ship purchase will no longer be returned to the Ship Type selection screen.

Captains with a customised Logbook will continue to find their Logbook displaying correctly after migrating across servers.

Players should no longer become locked in place when exiting the Ship Customisation Chest via the ‘view’ option on a controller.

Sound effects can now be heard when players place, remove, nudge or straighten Trinkets in ships and taverns.

Captains of Adventure – Milestones

Some Milestones no longer progress more than intended when multiple crew members are in the session.

Completing Skeleton Forts will no longer incorrectly update the Fort of the Damned Completed Milestones.

Repeatedly burying and digging up one piece of loot will no longer help players to achieve Quest Board Maps Milestones faster than intended.

Completing ‘The Legendary Storyteller’ Tall Tale will now update the correct Milestones.

The Krakens Defeated Milestone can now be earned by fellow crew members.

The Treasures Sold Milestones will now update correctly and consistently for both the Captain and crew.

The Ships Captained Milestone will no longer update incorrectly when using a new Captained ship for the first time and then migrating servers.

Completing an Ashen Captain’s Voyage will now increase the Devil’s Roar Quest Completed Milestones as intended.

The Days at Sea Ship Milestone Class notification now shows the correct text.

The Skeleton Forts Conquered Milestone now updates consistently when a crew unlocks the door to the Vault.

Completing a Cargo Run Voyage for Athena’s Fortune will no longer incorrectly update the Athena’s Fortune Quests Completed Milestones.

Handing treasure to the Sovereigns will no longer only update the Handed In to the Sovereigns Milestone but will also update corresponding Trading Companies’ hand-in Milestones.

Completing An Ashen Mercenary Order for Captained Ships or A Commission of Ashen Fortune now updates the correct Milestones.

Burning meat or fish will now correctly update the Provisions Cooked Milestone.

When the Days at Sea Milestone is pinned, it will now display the correct icon within the Captain’s Logbook.

The notification banner for earning a Class in the Trips to the Ferry of the Damned Milestone now contains the correct text.

Environment

Players will no longer be able to walk up some of the walls of the Ghost Garrison during the Legend of the Veil Voyage.

Players who get stuck under the pier near the shipwright at New Golden Sands Outpost will no longer appear underneath the map.

Players can no longer become stuck between two rocks at Sunken Grove.

Players can no longer pass through a wooden railing in the Tavern of the Damned.

Players can no longer go under the stone textures of the southern cliffside at Lookout Point.

Players can no longer intersect with part of a wooden fence near The Reaper’s Hideout entrance.

Players can no longer intersect with the fence on the stairs leading to the top deck of a Sloop.

Players will no longer be able to get through the doors to the Coral Fortress while using a Rowboat with a harpoon.

Small items placed or dropped on Rum Runner Island will now be more visible to players instead of appearing beneath the sand’s surface.

Players can no longer become stuck between two palm trees at Ancient Spire Outpost.

Players will no longer be buffered when exploring around trees at Old Brimstone Fortress.

Players will no longer become stuck on palm trees near the Order of Souls tent at Morrow’s Peak Outpost.

Visual and Audio

When Ashen Lords lunge at players, their movements are now smoother.

The voting dagger should no longer be seen floating above the Captain’s Table.

The leaves on the Forgotten Temple Ship’s Crest now move in a more natural way when players are sailing.

Completely repairing the Party Boat Wheel will no longer make the repairs appear on the opposite side.

During ‘The Sunken Pearl’ Tall Tale, stones within the Siren Shrine will no longer change shape and level of detail when seen at a distance.

After migrating across servers, players should no longer be briefly displayed with an incorrect gamertag.

Accessibility

The screen narration feature now correctly narrates the Name Your Ship and Rename Your Ship menus.

User Interface

Players with an Arena battle record will no longer find that swapping between Sea Dogs and The Hunter’s Call Commendations causes the incorrect Commendation summary to be shown.

Text and Localisation

When speaking to Catherine at Three Paces East Seapost, her dialogue now displays correctly.

The word ‘Prompt’ is now spelled correctly within the Gameplay Settings.

A once notoriously quick Skeleton Captain can no longer be found appearing on islands across the Sea of Thieves, thanks to his moniker unintentionally contravening the new naming filter introduced with Captaincy...

Performance and Stability

Improved client performance when moving around Captained ships that are heavily decorated with Trinkets.

Improved server stability to reduce scenarios where crews are removed from a game session.

Improved client memory usage by only loading fishing animations when needed.

Known Issues

Legend of the Veil Shipwreck Graveyards Temporarily Disabled

Following reports of server instability and potential economy impact, crews taking on a Legend of the Veil Voyage will temporarily no longer find themselves directed to a Shipwreck Graveyard as part of their Voyage. The team are working on a resolution and intend to return this experience in a future update.

Saved Ship Customisations Not Persisting

Captains may find that saved customisations such as ship liveries and decorations do not always persist between sessions.

Reduced Server Performance

Players may experience scenarios where they encounter ping spikes at random while playing, resulting in rubberbanding or client stutters. While improvements were most recently released in update 2.5.3, the team continue to work on further improvements for future updates.

Ranged and Melee Weapon Hit Detection

In areas of intense action, players may find themselves firing shots or landing strikes that do not cause damage to their targets. While small improvements continue to be delivered during our regular updates, we are continuing to investigate and identify further improvements to the player combat experience.

That's a huge list of fixes, changes, and improvements. The total size of the patch varies based on platform, but Rare did outline what to expect on their website.

Xbox Series X: 9.6 GB

Xbox Series S: 7 GB

Xbox One X: 9.6 GB

Xbox One: 7 GB

Microsoft Store: 9.09 GB

Steam: 8.4 GB

