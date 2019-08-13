Mortal Kombat 11 Sindel gameplay video highlights the Scream Queen
We finally got a taste of Mortal Kombat 11 Sindel gameplay and she's going to leave opponent's ears ringing with a mix of brawling and zoning.
We finally got a taste of Mortal Kombat 11 Sindel gameplay and she's going to leave opponent's ears ringing with a mix of brawling and zoning.
Echo Fox has reportedly disbanded.
Trick or treat, smell our feet, give us a Fatality upon our defeat.
Try out the popular fighting game for free this weekend on either console of your choice.
Mortal Kombat 11 is getting a very special guest next week. Shacknews recently had a chance to try out The Terminator prior to his release.
The latest gameplay for Mortal Kombat 11 shows off the upcoming DLC combatant, the T-800 Terminator.
The new Team Raids mode will pit three players against a boss in separate fights.
The rest of the Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack DLC has been revealed and that list includes a couple of guest characters in the form of the Joker and the Terminator.
Mortal Kombat 11 has a new DLC character and Shacknews is here to take a look at Nightwolf's moves, Fatalities, and Brutalities.
Here's everything that you need to know to pull off the new secret Noob Saibot Brutality added in the latest Mortal Kombat 11 update.