Mortal Kombat 11, Broken Age headline latest slate of Xbox Game Pass titles The hits just keep coming for subscribers of Microsoft's video game service.

If you were worried that you might not have any game to play over the holiday break, you may want to think again. Earlier today, Microsoft revealed the upcoming slate of Xbox Game Pass titles arriving on the service for the back half of December. Subscribers will be able to grab Mortal Kombat 11, Broken Age, and many others.

The complete list of new additions to Xbox Game Pass for the second half of December is as follows.

Ben 10: Power Trip (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16

Evil Hex has cursed Europe – and only Ben 10 can stop him! Explore a 3D world filled with combat, puzzles, and secrets as you save the day.

Broken Age (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16

Broken Age is a family-friendly, hand-animated adventure game with an all-star cast, including Elijah Wood, Jack Black, and Masasa Moyo. Funded by a record-breaking crowdfunding campaign and designed by industry legend Tim Schafer, Broken Age is a timeless coming-of-age story.

Firewatch (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – December 16

Firewatch is a single-player, first-person mystery set in the Wyoming wilderness, where your only emotional lifeline is the person on the other end of a handheld radio. Perched high atop a mountain, it’s your job to look for smoke and keep the wilderness safe. You’ll explore a wild and unknown environment, facing questions and making choices that can build or destroy the only meaningful relationship you have.

The Gunk (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – December 16

Available on day one with Xbox Game Pass: The Gunk stars a duo of gritty space haulers, struggling to make a buck as they chance upon an untouched planet brimming with life. They’ve come to gather alien plants and other valuable resources, and it looks like they’ve hit the jackpot. Ultimate members can play The Gunk with Xbox Touch Controls on day one with Cloud Gaming, no controller needed!

Lake (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – December 16

It’s 1986 – Meredith Weiss takes a break from her career in the big city to deliver mail in her hometown. How will she experience two weeks in beautiful Providence Oaks, with its iconic lake and quirky community? And what will she do next? It’s up to you.

Mortal Kombat 11 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16

Mortal Kombat 11 is the latest installment in the critically acclaimed franchise, providing a deeper and more personalized experience than ever before with an all-new Custom Character Variation System that gives players the creative control to customize versions of the entire character roster. Developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios, Mortal Kombat 11 introduces a new cinematic story continuing the epic saga that is more than 25 years in the making.

PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16

A fallen meteor has given the pups mighty powers – and left Adventure Bay in a mighty mess. Now, it’s up to you and the Pups to use their powers, rescue skills and gadgets to make the town PAWsome again!

Race With Ryan (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16

Take the wheel as Ryan and all your favorite Ryan’s World friends, including Combo Panda and Mo! Race your way to the top in Career Mode or speed past your friends in 2 – 4 players split-screen races, the fun keeps coming. Will you be first across the finish line?

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – December 16

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth is a 2D action-exploration Metroidvania-style game developed under the close supervision of original creator Ryo Mizuno, depicting the previously unknown story of Deedlit and the events leading up to Record of Lodoss War: Diadem of the Covenant. Both fans of Record of Lodoss War and all-new players alike can fully enjoy this latest installment in the series.

Transformers: Battlegrounds (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16

With Earth under invasion and Megatron, leader of the Decepticons, close to capturing The Allspark, Bumblebee and the Autobots need a new commander to help them restore peace to the universe – you!

Subscribers should also make note that a few select titles will be leaving the service at the end of the month. After December 31, 2021, the following games will no longer be available via Xbox Game Pass and must be purchased to keep playing. Subscribers can make use of their 20 percent membership discount to save some cash on the deal.

Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 (Cloud and Console)

The Little Acre (Cloud and Console)

Yakuza 0 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Yakuza Kiwami 1 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

There you have it, folks. The holiday break will be a bit more interesting with these new titles. Even if you expect to have lots of loved ones around during this time, you could always settle old scores with a few rounds of Mortal Kombat 11. For more news on Xbox Game Pass and all things games, keep checking in with us here at Shacknews.