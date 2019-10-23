Grounded first-look preview: Ants, man, and the wasps
Obsidian is thinking small for its next major effort, Grounded. Shacknews gets a first look at what players can expect from this survival game.
Obsidian is thinking small for its next major effort, Grounded. Shacknews gets a first look at what players can expect from this survival game.
Thursday's X019 saw Xbox outline a massive lineup for its Xbox Game Pass service through 2020.
Drake Hollow, the latest effort from The Molosses Flood, challenges a team of kids to survive against a parade of horrors.
There's now a date for when both Xbox One and PC players can access Halo: Reach either in their copies of Halo: The Master Chief Collection or a la carte.
Dontnod Entertainment has its next story lined up, with Tell Me Why set to tell the story of twin siblings.
The next free DLC coming to Sea of Thieves includes a new Tall Tale and throwable fireballs!
Obsidian Entertainment revealed its first title under the Microsoft umbrella at this year's X019 and Grounded is unlike anything the studio has made to this point.
Night School Studio's sophomore effort Afterparty is all about going to Hell and trying to drink your way out. No, it's not a metaphor for working retail. Our review.
A slew of new games will start to arrive for Xbox Game Pass for Console and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
Prepare for your trip through space by pre-loading The Outer Worlds on PC, Xbox One, or PS4.