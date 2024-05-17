This year's Call of Duty will reportedly launch on Xbox Game Pass The decision comes after a reported internal debate about how to handle CoD's release.

Activision has yet to reveal this year’s installment in the Call of Duty franchise, but rumors have been pointing to a new Black Ops game developed by Treyarch. As we get closer to the game’s likely reveal at the Xbox Showcase next month, Microsoft has apparently made a major decision about the game’s release plan. According to a new report, this year’s Call of Duty will be released on Xbox Game Pass.

The Wall Street Journal published a report this morning claiming that Xbox had internally decided that the next Call of Duty game will be released as part of the Xbox Game Pass service when it arrives this fall. This means that subscribers will be able to play the full game without any additional charge.



Source: Activision

Microsoft’s philosophy has been to bring all of its first-party titles to Xbox Game Pass on day one, something that apparently sparked internal debate after the acquisition of Activision Blizzard was finalized. Leadership discussed the potential sales ramifications of putting Call of Duty, one of the best-selling franchises annually, on the subscription service.

Microsoft has yet to announce the new Call of Duty game or its plans for an Xbox Game Pass release. However, we expect this to change during the company’s Xbox Showcase next month.