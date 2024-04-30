Microsoft announces Xbox Games Showcase and mystery Direct for June 2024 The Xbox Games Showcase will be followed by a dedicated event for 'the next installment of a beloved franchise.'

Microsoft has officially announced that it will hold an Xbox Games Showcase on June 9, 2024. It’ll be immediately followed by a Direct showcase for a mystery game.

Microsoft shared a post to Xbox Wire to announce its pair of June showcases. Historically scheduled prior to the start of E3, the Xbox Game Showcases will now serve as a punctuation to Summer Game Fest, which will take place two days prior on June 7. The Xbox Games Showcase will feature games from Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda and Xbox Game Studios.



Source: Xbox Game Studios

Similar to last year’s Starfield Direct, this year’s Xbox Games Showcase will be followed by a Direct showcase dedicated to a currently unknown game. Microsoft has teased the game as “the next installment of a beloved franchise,” and the teaser artwork depicts three wolves drawn over the Capitol building in Washington D.C. Many have speculated that this could be the next Call of Duty game.

With summer around the corner, the schedule of gaming events is starting to crystallize. In addition to Xbox, Summer Game Fest and Ubisoft Forward have also set June dates for their own respective events. You can expect to read the latest news and announcements right here on Shacknews.