Ubisoft Forward announced for June 2024 Ubisoft will share news and updates on its upcoming releases during the presentation.

As summer grows closer, the busiest season of gaming news is starting to come into view. We already know that Summer Game Fest will be returning in its June window, bringing a slew of video games announcements and updates. Now, Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft has planted its flag for a presentation of its own. The next Ubisoft Forward has been dated for June 10, 2024.

Ubisoft announced it’s next Ubisoft Forward in a tweet today. The company didn't share any specific details about the event, or even give it a time, but confirmed that it’ll be going down on June 10, 2024. This places it just three days after Summer Game Fest, which Geoff Keighley has confirmed will happen on June 7.



Source: Ubisoft

During the Ubisoft Forward, we expect to hear more about Ubisoft’s slate of upcoming releases, including a handful of Assassin’s Creed games currently in development. It’s also likely that we’ll see brand-new announcements from the studio here as well.

Ubisoft Forward was born during the pandemic as the studio looked to carve its own path in the era of digital conferences and events. As Ubisoft Forward and Summer Game Fest draw closer, stick with Shacknews for the latest updates.