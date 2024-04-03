New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Ubisoft Forward announced for June 2024

Ubisoft will share news and updates on its upcoming releases during the presentation.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Ubisoft
3

As summer grows closer, the busiest season of gaming news is starting to come into view. We already know that Summer Game Fest will be returning in its June window, bringing a slew of video games announcements and updates. Now, Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft has planted its flag for a presentation of its own. The next Ubisoft Forward has been dated for June 10, 2024.

Ubisoft announced it’s next Ubisoft Forward in a tweet today. The company didn't share any specific details about the event, or even give it a time, but confirmed that it’ll be going down on June 10, 2024. This places it just three days after Summer Game Fest, which Geoff Keighley has confirmed will happen on June 7.

A combat sequence in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Source: Ubisoft

During the Ubisoft Forward, we expect to hear more about Ubisoft’s slate of upcoming releases, including a handful of Assassin’s Creed games currently in development. It’s also likely that we’ll see brand-new announcements from the studio here as well.

Ubisoft Forward was born during the pandemic as the studio looked to carve its own path in the era of digital conferences and events. As Ubisoft Forward and Summer Game Fest draw closer, stick with Shacknews for the latest updates.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola