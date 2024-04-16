Another Crab's Treasure and NHL 24 come to Xbox Game Pass this month The gaming subscription service will also add new releases Manor Leads and Harold Halibut.

Microsoft has revealed the second batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the latter half of April. Most notably, NHL 24, Another Crab’s Treasure, and Have a Nice Death are all set to join Xbox Game Pass across different platforms.

The latest Xbox Game Pass titles were revealed in a post to Xbox Wire this morning. Starting today and running through the remainder of April, here are the games you can expect to see pop up on Game Pass:

Harold Halibut (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) - April 16

Orcs Must Die! 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 17

EA Sports NHL 24 (Console) EA Play – April 18

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 23

Another Crab’s Treasure (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 25

Manor Lords (Game Preview) (PC) – April 26

Have A Nice Death (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 30



Source: Aggro Crab

Xbox Game Pass will also be bidding farewell to the following games on April 30:

7 Days to Die

Besiege

EA Sports NHL 22

Loot River

Pikuniku

Ravenlok

You’ve still got a couple of weeks to enjoy these games before they’re removed from Xbox Game Pass across platforms.

With the next slate of Xbox Game Pass entries set, you can plan your April gaming accordingly. To stay updated about what’s joining and leaving the service, bookmark our Xbox Game Pass topic page here on Shacknews.