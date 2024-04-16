New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Another Crab's Treasure and NHL 24 come to Xbox Game Pass this month

The gaming subscription service will also add new releases Manor Leads and Harold Halibut.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Microsoft
2

Microsoft has revealed the second batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the latter half of April. Most notably, NHL 24, Another Crab’s Treasure, and Have a Nice Death are all set to join Xbox Game Pass across different platforms.

The latest Xbox Game Pass titles were revealed in a post to Xbox Wire this morning. Starting today and running through the remainder of April, here are the games you can expect to see pop up on Game Pass:

  • Harold Halibut (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) - April 16
  • Orcs Must Die! 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 17
  • EA Sports NHL 24 (Console) EA Play – April 18
  • Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 23
  • Another Crab’s Treasure (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 25
  • Manor Lords (Game Preview) (PC) – April 26
  • Have A Nice Death (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 30
A crab wielding a fork as a weapon.

Source: Aggro Crab

Xbox Game Pass will also be bidding farewell to the following games on April 30:

  • 7 Days to Die
  • Besiege
  • EA Sports NHL 22
  • Loot River
  • Pikuniku
  • Ravenlok

You’ve still got a couple of weeks to enjoy these games before they’re removed from Xbox Game Pass across platforms.

With the next slate of Xbox Game Pass entries set, you can plan your April gaming accordingly. To stay updated about what’s joining and leaving the service, bookmark our Xbox Game Pass topic page here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola