Xbox has allowed wishlisting of Hollow Knight: Silksong starting this week The game was also recently rated on Korean game ratings boards. Be still, our hearts!

Hollow Knight: Silksong has been one of the most anticipated, yet elusive games on everyone’s radar for years at this point, but it looks like there might be hope on the horizon for a released date. Word on the game saw a couple notable updates this week. For one, Xbox has officially opened wishlisting for Silksong, allowing players to prep themselves for its Day One arrival on Game Pass. It also just got rated on the official Korean video game ratings board, which has historically been indicative of upcoming reveals and news on games.

Hollow Knight: Silksong’s wishlist availability was confirmed earlier this week by Xbox. This means that the game is theoretically close enough that players can begin preparing to download it as soon as it launches. President of Xbox Sarah Bond further confirmed that the game will be on Game Pass on Day One of its availability. That by itself doesn’t mean too much. However, it just so happens that Silksong has been given an official rating on the Korean video game ratings board, as spotted on ResetEra.

The appearance of Hollow Knight: Silksong on the Korean game ratings board alongisde the Xbox wishlist availability has convinced fans that news is coming soon.

Source: ResetEra

The Korean ratings board posting alongside the Xbox post gives plenty of cause for suspicion that Silksong may be closer than we currently know. In particular, Korean video game ratings have had a history of appearing right before big news for new games. It happened with Quake 2 Remastered in 2023, and it happened again in 2022 with Silent Hill: The Short Message before both of these games appeared in official reveals and releases. There are numerous other games where this has been the case.

And so, we’ll be watching closer than ever for news of Hollow Knight: Silksong. Could 2024 finally be the year it happens? Hard to tell, but it’s been in the oven long enough that we’d love to see Team Cherry come out of the woodwork with a fresh announcement or reveal. Stay tuned for further updates.