Silent Hill: The Short Message appears on Korean games rating board A listing on the official Korean video games rating website may have spilled the beans on what's next for the Silent Hill franchise.

There has been a lot of pleas for a new entry in the popular Silent Hill horror franchise, as well as rumors going around about the possibility of Konami going through with new games or remakes. However, no substantial announcements have come out of these rumors up this point. That may have changed recently. A new listing on the official Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea has allegedly exposed the name of a new Silent Hill project: Silent Hill: The Short Message.

Silent Hill: The Short Message was spotted on the Korean Game Rating and Administration Committee website, as reported by Gematsu. It was there that the title of Silent Hill: The Short Message made an appearance. Further confirmation of Konami’s involvement can be found in the publisher, which UNIANA. This group has been responsible for publishing several of Konami’s games in the Korean region, including the ill-fated eFootball 2022 (now 2023). UNIANA has also published several other Konami titles in Korean territories in the past.

The listing on the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea suggests that Silent Hill: The Short Message is coming from publisher UNIANA, which has published Konami games before.

Source: Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea

Rumors have been swirling about the Silent Hill series for years now in light the cancellation of Hideo Kojima’s Silent Hills and his departure from the company. The company entered into partnership with Bloober Team, which stirred beliefs that The Medium developer may be working on one of Konami’s Silent Hill revival projects. Moreover, Konami has refreshed trademarks for Silent Hill fairly recently, including VR applications.

This new listing for Silent Hill: The Short Message is the latest in a long line of curious happenings adjacent to the Silent Hill series. However, we still await any sort of official announcement from Konami itself. As we wait, stay tuned for further updates here at Shacknews.