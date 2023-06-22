Quake 2 Remastered has been spotted on Korea's games rating board An enhanced version of Quake 2 was previously released, but the discovery of a remaster comes ahead of the physical return of QuakeCon.

With QuakeCon returning in physical form in 2023, many are curious to see what Bethesda and Microsoft have on their agenda for reveals during the event, but the Korean video game ratings board may have just given one away. It would appear that a new entry for a project labeled “Quake 2 Remastered” has appeared on Korea’s Game Rating and Administration Committee website, suggesting it could be officially revealed very soon.

The listing for Quake 2 Remastered on the Korean Game Rating and Administration Committee website was recently spotted by Gematsu. The game has been classified by the Korean board and officially has a rating. This would suggest the game is close enough to completion for the board to examine its elements and come to a formal decision. It’s also worth noting that this is different from the enhanced Quake 2 RTX edition that was released in 2019. This particular project has not been released yet.

Korea's games rating board shows Quake 2 Remastered as having been submitted in May and approved on June 22, 2023.

Source: Korean Game Rating and Administration Committee

Such as the case, it seems pretty likely that Bethesda and id Software will probably have something to say about Quake 2 Remastered in the near future. QuakeCon 2023 seems like the likeliest place for a reveal as this year marks the return of the event in proper physical form, including the BYOC LAN party portion of the event. Before the pandemic, Bethesda had begun using QuakeCon as a vehicle to showcase and reveal new games and updates on existing ones throughout its various studios. With QuakeCon returning in full, it seems highly likely that Quake 2 Remastered could be shown there.

Of course, with no sign of an announcement just yet, we’ll have to wait and see if Bethesda or Microsoft follow up on the listing. That said, it seems very likely with the rating set that Quake 2 Remastered is indeed happening. Stay tuned for more details as they drop, right here at Shacknews.