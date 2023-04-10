The in-person BYOC will return at QuakeCon 2023 QuakeCon 2023 is back this August, with BYOC making a comeback.

QuakeCon is one of the biggest annual events in gaming, celebrating id Software’s iconic first-person shooter franchise, as well as some other titles from publisher ZeniMax. Like many other events, QuakeCon has had to adopt a virtual format during the pandemic, but that will come to an end this year. QuakeCon 2023 will return as a live, in-person event in Grapevine, Texas, this August. What’s more, the staple BYOC event will be coming back as well.

ZeniMax announced its QuakeCon 2023 plans in a post to the event’s website today. Quakecon 2023 will take place from August 10-13, 2023, at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas.



Source: ZeniMax Online

“QuakeCon is our favorite event of the year, and we can’t wait to finally see our incredible QuakeCon community in-person again, celebrate games, and frag all weekend with thousands of friends,” said Marty Stratton, Studio Head, id Software. “For our first year back, QuakeCon 2023 is focusing on the fan favorite BYOC and the players that made QuakeCon the best gaming gathering for more than 25 years.”

BYOC (Bring Your Own Computer) is a longstanding tradition at QuakeCon in which players bring their own PCs and set them up in a massive hall, enjoying LAN matches throughout the event. When QuakeCon was forced to cancel its in-person events, the community mourned the loss of its BYOC gatherings.

ZeniMax has also announced that QuakeCon 2023 will be a ticketed-only event for pre-registered BYOC guests. There will be no exhibit hall or general admission for this year’s event.

