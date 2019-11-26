Quake 2 RTX gets all-new polish in latest visual upgrade NVIDIA has put out a new update for Quake II RTX that brings a ton of graphical updates to the remastered 1997 shooter, including ray-tracing.

Does the world need more, better versions of classic Quake? The answer is yes. Always. And NVIDIA is happy to deliver. Recently, NVIDIA released new updates for Quake 2 RTX, the remastered version of the classic first-person shooter. Among the updates, Quake 2 RTX received a ton of new textures, improvements, and visual upgrades that included allowing for new ray-tracing effects in the game.

NVDIA announced Quake 2 RTX’s 1.2 update on November 26, 2019. Available to players on Steam or downloadable directly from NVIDIA, the 1.2 update’s topline feature was the introduction of ray-tracing effects in Quake 2 RTX. Water, glass, mirrors, monitors and other reflective surfaces have gotten a major boost in visual clarity, quality, and reflective effects. In addition, over 400 new textures were updated to boost the look over the game all-around. You can take a peek at the difference between Update 1.1 and 1.2 just below.

Outside of obvious texture updates, the difference in what Quake 2 RTX does with water, monitor, light, and glass effects is stark.

NVIDIA’s dedication to improving and boosting classic Quake 2 while keeping its game play intact is impressive. Ray-tracing has definitely become a major trend in the transition to the new gaming generation and we have to admit, it gives the overall quality of a game as old as Quake 2 a lively boost.

That wasn’t all NVIDIA had to share either. They’ve also released a new Game Ready Driver for the Master Chief Collection version of Halo: Reach on PC. The new Game Ready Drivers not only help boost Halo: Reach on GeForce cards, but also adds support for OpenGL and Vulkan titles, boosting improving the Image Sharpening feature in the NVIDIA control panel.

Quake 2 RTX is free to download from either NVIDIA or Steam, so if you want to check out the new bells and whistles on a classic, it comes at no cost. If you’re looking for even more fun in the stylings of classic run n’ gun, be sure to check out WRATH: Aeon of Ruin as well, which just entered Early Access on Steam.