WRATH: Aeon of Ruin brings fresh run n' gun gibs to Steam Early Access

Modern strategic and tactical shooters like Call of Duty and Rainbow Six Siege may be popular, but sometimes there’s just no replacing the good feeling of plowing through a monster-filled labyrinth of mayhem with every deadly weapon you can get your hands on. Thankfully, WRATH: Aeon of Ruin is bringing the arsenal to gib every creature that stands between you and the way forward.

Developer KillPixel Games and Publishers 1C Entertainment and 3D Realms announced the Steam Early Access release of WRATH: Aeon of Ruin on November 22, 2019, complete with a new trailer for the game. If it looks like Quake, that’s no surprise. WRATH: Aeon of Ruin was built in the original Quake engine. It will send players to a dark fantasy horror world full of monsters looking to tear you apart and a collection of deadly weapons to annihilate them. You can check out the game in action just below in its Early Access launch trailer.

We must admit: the game in motion gives good vibes of brutal old-school shooters long gone by and has continued to deliver that vibe since it was revealed in March 2019. WRATH’s Early Access launch will allow players to explore three non-linear hubs and two unlocked levels. Along the way, players will encounter deadly monsters and engage in fast-paced combat with everything from your standard shotgun and machine gun to occult gear and magical artifacts. Early Access is slated to receive a regular slew of updates with more levels, weapons, and enemies to keep the blood and adrenaline flowing.

“At 3D Realms we want to evoke nostalgia from the golden era of gaming using classic FPS engines, but with a modern twist,” said Frederik Schreiber, Vice President of 3D Realms and Producer on WRATH. “With the incredible Quake engine as our vessel and developer Jeremiah ‘KillPixel’ Fox at the helm, shooter fans are in for a twisted ride.”

Once WRATH: Aeon of Ruin comes out of Early Access, plans are in place to bring it to Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4 in 2020 as well, but for the time being, you can jump into the action on PC with Steam.