Xbox Game Pass July 2024 lineup includes Neon White and Tchia Subscribers can also play The Case of the Golden Idol and Magical Delicacy.

A new month is underway and that means a new slate of games are coming to Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft has revealed this month’s lineup, as well as the games that will be leaving the service. Xbox Game Pass’ July 2024 offerings include Neon White, Flock, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2.

Microsoft posted the July 2024 Xbox Game Pass lineup to Xbox Wire this morning. Here are the games coming to the subscription service this month, and their respective platforms.

Journey to the Savage Planet (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 3

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 3

Cricket 24 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 9

The Case of the Golden Idol (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 9

Neon White (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 11

Tchia (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – July 11

Magical Delicacy (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 16

Flock (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 16



Source: GameMill Entertainment

As new games are brought in, other games are taken out. The following games will be removed from Xbox Game Pass this month, so make sure to play them if you’ve been meaning to check them out.

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Figment 2: Creed Valley (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion (PC)

TOEM (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Wandering Village (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Those are the games coming to (and leaving) Xbox Game Pass in July 2024. for more Game Pass news, Shacknews has the information you need.