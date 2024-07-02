New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Xbox Game Pass July 2024 lineup includes Neon White and Tchia

Subscribers can also play The Case of the Golden Idol and Magical Delicacy.
Donovan Erskine
Microsoft
3

A new month is underway and that means a new slate of games are coming to Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft has revealed this month’s lineup, as well as the games that will be leaving the service. Xbox Game Pass’ July 2024 offerings include Neon White, Flock, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2.

Microsoft posted the July 2024 Xbox Game Pass lineup to Xbox Wire this morning. Here are the games coming to the subscription service this month, and their respective platforms.

  • Journey to the Savage Planet (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 3
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 3
  • Cricket 24 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 9
  • The Case of the Golden Idol (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 9
  • Neon White (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 11
  • Tchia (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – July 11
  • Magical Delicacy (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 16
  • Flock (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 16
Patrick Star standing on a soup ladle.

Source: GameMill Entertainment

As new games are brought in, other games are taken out. The following games will be removed from Xbox Game Pass this month, so make sure to play them if you’ve been meaning to check them out.

  • Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Figment 2: Creed Valley (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion (PC)
  • TOEM (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • The Wandering Village (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Those are the games coming to (and leaving) Xbox Game Pass in July 2024. for more Game Pass news, Shacknews has the information you need. 

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

      • ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        July 2, 2024 8:20 AM

        Neon White apparently has a pretty solid VR mod, so I will give that a shot even though it's not my typical genre. I'll probably give the cricket game a go, too, so I can be able to understand at least a little bit of what my friend is talking about when she inevitably launches into a spiel about the sport when I'm over India this fall.

