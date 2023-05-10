Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Mortal Kombat 12 teaser hints at more time shenanigans

After the fall of time goddess Kronika in Mortal Kombat 11, it looks like the next entry in the series will feel those effects.
Ozzie Mejia
When players last saw the hard-hitting cast of Mortal Kombat, the heroes of Earthrealm were triumphant over Kronika, the goddess of time. However, her defeat in Mortal Kombat 11 sent unintended shockwaves throughout the realms, which required a do-over in the form of the Aftermath expansion. As one might imagine, the infusion of former Mortal Kombat big bad Shang Tsung appeared to make things much worse, but Aftermath's ending looked to set everything right and it looks like its effects are about to be explored in the upcoming Mortal Kombat 12.

A new teaser was posted to the Mortal Kombat YouTube account on Wednesday. It showed a simple clock ticking towards 12, but skipping over it entirely in ominous fashion. It looks like time will still be a major motif for Mortal Kombat 12 and will likely follow up on the ending of Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, in which Liu Kang ascended to godhood and ventured off to set everything right.

From the looks of this teaser, NetherRealm is about to take the Mortal Kombat story into uncharted territory. We guessed as much after seeing the Aftermath ending for ourselves. Fire God Liu Kang is doing more than undoing the damage done just prior to the battle with Kronika, he was last seen traveling farther back in time and seemingly setting seeds with great fighters from the past.

Shang Tsung returns in Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath
Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath appears to set the stage for Mortal Kombat 12's story.
Source: WB Games

Whether any of our predictions from that 2020 feature will come to pass remains to be seen. What we do know at this moment is that Mortal Kombat 12's reveal appears to be imminent and could come anytime, whether it's Summer Game Fest, EVO 2023, or maybe even a random Thursday. We'll be watching this story closely, so keep it on Shacknews for any updates.

